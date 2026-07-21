🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMensch und Maschine Software AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Mensch und Maschine Software
    117 Aufrufe 117 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Mensch und Maschine Software SE Reveals H1 2026 Results

    In H1 2026, the company delivered solid top-line growth and resilient earnings, with software driving margins while digitization faced a one-off headwind.

    Mensch und Maschine Software SE Reveals H1 2026 Results
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • H1 2026 group sales reached EUR 130.75 million, up 8.2% YoY, with M+M Software at EUR 66.09m (+9.0%) and Digitization at EUR 64.66m (+7.4%).
    • M+M Software gross profit was EUR 59.46m, up 8.7% YoY, and M+M’s own value creation share rose to about 83% in H1 2026 (from ~75% in 2025).
    • Group gross profit totaled EUR 95.09m (+1.9%); Digitization gross profit declined 7.8% to EUR 35.63m due to an Autodesk one-time effect in Q2.
    • EBIT was EUR 28.14m, up 5.2% YoY; M+M Software contributed EUR 22.17m (+19%), Digitization EUR 5.97m (-27%).
    • Net profit after minorities was EUR 18.17m, up 2.7% (EPS: 111 cents, +5.0%).
    • The company reaffirmed 2026 targets: EPS of 211–226 cents, EBIT of EUR 54.5–58.5m, and a dividend of 220–240 cents; a medium-term goal remains to reach EPS above 380 cents by 2030.

    The next important date, Half-Year Report 2026. (Optional alternative: Interim Report 2026, depending on context.), at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 21.07.2026.

    The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 35,63EUR and was up +0,28 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,63 % since publication.


    Mensch und Maschine Software

    -0,70 %
    -3,13 %
    +1,14 %
    -6,08 %
    -35,95 %
    -32,67 %
    -42,10 %
    +149,02 %
    +229,79 %
    ISIN:DE0006580806WKN:658080
    Mensch und Maschine Software direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Mensch und Maschine Software SE Reveals H1 2026 Results In H1 2026, the company delivered solid top-line growth and resilient earnings, with software driving margins while digitization faced a one-off headwind.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     