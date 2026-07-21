Mensch und Maschine Software SE Reveals H1 2026 Results
In H1 2026, the company delivered solid top-line growth and resilient earnings, with software driving margins while digitization faced a one-off headwind.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- H1 2026 group sales reached EUR 130.75 million, up 8.2% YoY, with M+M Software at EUR 66.09m (+9.0%) and Digitization at EUR 64.66m (+7.4%).
- M+M Software gross profit was EUR 59.46m, up 8.7% YoY, and M+M’s own value creation share rose to about 83% in H1 2026 (from ~75% in 2025).
- Group gross profit totaled EUR 95.09m (+1.9%); Digitization gross profit declined 7.8% to EUR 35.63m due to an Autodesk one-time effect in Q2.
- EBIT was EUR 28.14m, up 5.2% YoY; M+M Software contributed EUR 22.17m (+19%), Digitization EUR 5.97m (-27%).
- Net profit after minorities was EUR 18.17m, up 2.7% (EPS: 111 cents, +5.0%).
- The company reaffirmed 2026 targets: EPS of 211–226 cents, EBIT of EUR 54.5–58.5m, and a dividend of 220–240 cents; a medium-term goal remains to reach EPS above 380 cents by 2030.
The next important date, Half-Year Report 2026. (Optional alternative: Interim Report 2026, depending on context.), at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 21.07.2026.
The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 35,63EUR and was up +0,28 % compared with the previous
day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,63 % since publication.
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