Ad Pepper Media International: Q2 Surges to Record Levels Again
Powered by strong momentum across both segments, the Group delivered record Q2 2026 results, sharply higher revenues, and a near tripling of EBITDA while maintaining a solid cash position.
Foto: stock.adobe.com
- Q2 2026 revenue was EUR 17,097k (about EUR 17.1m), up 54.2% year-on-year from EUR 11,089k in Q2 2025.
- The solute segment (consolidated since 1 May 2025) delivered EUR 13,359k revenue and EUR 1,734k EBITDA in Q2 2026, with organic revenue growth ~4% and EBITDA growth ~6% on a pro forma basis.
- The Webgains segment posted EUR 3,738k revenue and EUR 392k EBITDA in Q2 2026, with revenue up 9% YoY and EBITDA up about 17%.
- Group EBITDA for Q2 2026 was EUR 1,580k (Q2 2025: EUR 573k), nearly a threefold increase and the strongest second quarter in the Group’s history.
- For the first half of 2026, revenue totaled EUR 35,824k, more than double the H1 2025 figure of EUR 14,623k; EBITDA for H1 2026 was EUR 3,112k versus EUR 489k in H1 2025.
- The liquidity reserve stood at EUR 28,868k with no external debt outstanding, and the Q2 report is expected to be published on 21 August 2026.
The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 2,7600EUR and was up +4,15 % compared with the
previous day.
+4,51 %
0,00 %
+0,76 %
-3,62 %
-10,14 %
+8,13 %
-51,81 %
+6,19 %
-67,29 %
Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte