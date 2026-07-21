DAX, Harbin Electric Company (H) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
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|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|UraniumX Discovery
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SanDisk Corporation
|💬
|📰
|Goldgroup Mining
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|219
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|78
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Atos
|70
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|42
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|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|28
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|Aumann
|21
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🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Harbin Electric Company (H)
|+25,85 %
|📰
|🥈
|CARBIOS
|+25,45 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Aehr Test Systems
|+19,27 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|MSCI Registered (A)
|-10,90 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Danaher
|-12,21 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Calix
|-17,86 %
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|📰
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AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: -11,85 %
Wochenperformance: -11,85 %
Platz 1
UraniumX Discovery
Wochenperformance: -11,32 %
Wochenperformance: -11,32 %
Platz 2
SanDisk Corporation
Wochenperformance: -15,69 %
Wochenperformance: -15,69 %
Platz 3
Goldgroup Mining
Wochenperformance: -32,43 %
Wochenperformance: -32,43 %
Platz 4
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -1,17 %
Wochenperformance: -1,17 %
Platz 5
Atos
Wochenperformance: -12,71 %
Wochenperformance: -12,71 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,48 %
Wochenperformance: -0,48 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,31 %
Wochenperformance: -8,31 %
Platz 8
Atos
Wochenperformance: -12,71 %
Wochenperformance: -12,71 %
Platz 9
Silber
Wochenperformance: -2,21 %
Wochenperformance: -2,21 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +0,40 %
Wochenperformance: +0,40 %
Platz 11
Aumann
Wochenperformance: -7,17 %
Wochenperformance: -7,17 %
Platz 12
Harbin Electric Company (H)
Wochenperformance: +10,78 %
Wochenperformance: +10,78 %
Platz 13
CARBIOS
Wochenperformance: +36,33 %
Wochenperformance: +36,33 %
Platz 14
Aehr Test Systems
Wochenperformance: +16,89 %
Wochenperformance: +16,89 %
Platz 15
MSCI Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -11,00 %
Wochenperformance: -11,00 %
Platz 16
Danaher
Wochenperformance: -16,95 %
Wochenperformance: -16,95 %
Platz 17
Calix
Wochenperformance: -19,30 %
Wochenperformance: -19,30 %
Platz 18
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