BRANICKS Group updates 2025 financials timetable amid restructuring talks

Branicks Group AG will not publish its audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements on 27 July 2026 as planned because audit procedures cannot be completed.

The postponement is due to ongoing constructive negotiations with creditors (promissory note loan holders and bondholders) regarding refinancing and restructuring, in particular extending the maturity of liabilities due in 2026 to the second half of 2030.

The auditors regard the outcome of these negotiations and their implementation as of material significance for the final audit assessment, delaying its completion.

The Executive Board expects that the negotiated solution will provide a solid foundation for Branicks’ future development.

The Executive Board will keep the capital markets informed of the progress of restructuring negotiations in accordance with legal requirements.

The disclosure is made as inside information under Article 17 MAR, dated 21 July 2026, in Frankfurt am Main.

The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at BRANICKS Group is on 27.07.2026.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 1,0675EUR and was up +0,95 % compared with the previous day.





