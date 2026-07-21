Airbus to reveal bold mid-term outlook, propel profitable growth and returns

Airbus to hold a Business Update for investors and analysts on 21 July 2026 in London, where top management will present the company’s strategy, business updates and financial outlook

Airbus targets €12–13 billion of EBIT Adjusted in 2029, based on an assumed €/$ rate of 1.22

Airbus reiterates a cash conversion target of around 1 over a 5‑year horizon

Airbus Board has approved a €5 billion share buyback programme over three years; execution by management will follow Board terms and remain subject to shareholder approval

The company’s 2026 guidance remains unchanged

The mid‑term outlook assumes no additional disruptions to global trade, the economy, air traffic, supply chains or operations and does not reflect potential M&A impacts

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Airbus is on 29.07.2026.

The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 199,21EUR and was up +4,24 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 198,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,31 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.023,00PKT (+1,26 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar