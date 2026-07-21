Airbus to reveal bold mid-term outlook, propel profitable growth and returns
Airbus sets the stage for its 2026 London Business Update, outlining bold profit ambitions, a major share buyback, and a steady mid‑term outlook for investors.
Foto: João Macedo - stock.adobe.com
- Airbus to hold a Business Update for investors and analysts on 21 July 2026 in London, where top management will present the company’s strategy, business updates and financial outlook
- Airbus targets €12–13 billion of EBIT Adjusted in 2029, based on an assumed €/$ rate of 1.22
- Airbus reiterates a cash conversion target of around 1 over a 5‑year horizon
- Airbus Board has approved a €5 billion share buyback programme over three years; execution by management will follow Board terms and remain subject to shareholder approval
- The company’s 2026 guidance remains unchanged
- The mid‑term outlook assumes no additional disruptions to global trade, the economy, air traffic, supply chains or operations and does not reflect potential M&A impacts
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Airbus is on 29.07.2026.
The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 199,21EUR and was up +4,24 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 198,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,31 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 25.023,00PKT (+1,26 %).
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