EuroTeleSites Soars on Q2 2026 Results, Driving Growth Across Key Metrics
EuroTeleSites delivered solid growth in Q2, combining rising revenues, strong margins and a positive shift in credit ratings amid continued investment and tenant expansion.
Foto: Kirill Sh - Unsplash
- Revenue rose 8.4% YoY to EUR 75.9 million; excluding ~EUR 2.4 million non-recurring revenue, underlying growth was 5.0%.
- Third-party revenue increased by 32.5% YoY.
- Adjusted EBITDAaL grew 5.6% YoY to EUR 41.6 million, with an EBITDAaL margin of 56.6%.
- Onboarding of 104 new tenants on existing and new sites in Q2 (373 YoY).
- CAPEX amounted to EUR 11.4 million, including mandatory upgrades, maintenance and rollout investments.
- Credit rating actions: Fitch upgraded EuroTeleSites to BBB; Moody’s affirmed Baa2 and revised the outlook to Positive.
The price of EuroTeleSites at the time of the news was 4,4350EUR and was down -0,45 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,5200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,92 % since publication.
+1,57 %
+0,44 %
-2,85 %
-3,70 %
-12,80 %
-11,37 %
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