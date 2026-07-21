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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEuroTeleSites AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu EuroTeleSites
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    EuroTeleSites Soars on Q2 2026 Results, Driving Growth Across Key Metrics

    EuroTeleSites delivered solid growth in Q2, combining rising revenues, strong margins and a positive shift in credit ratings amid continued investment and tenant expansion.

    EuroTeleSites Soars on Q2 2026 Results, Driving Growth Across Key Metrics
    Foto: Kirill Sh - Unsplash
    • Revenue rose 8.4% YoY to EUR 75.9 million; excluding ~EUR 2.4 million non-recurring revenue, underlying growth was 5.0%.
    • Third-party revenue increased by 32.5% YoY.
    • Adjusted EBITDAaL grew 5.6% YoY to EUR 41.6 million, with an EBITDAaL margin of 56.6%.
    • Onboarding of 104 new tenants on existing and new sites in Q2 (373 YoY).
    • CAPEX amounted to EUR 11.4 million, including mandatory upgrades, maintenance and rollout investments.
    • Credit rating actions: Fitch upgraded EuroTeleSites to BBB; Moody’s affirmed Baa2 and revised the outlook to Positive.

    The price of EuroTeleSites at the time of the news was 4,4350EUR and was down -0,45 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,5200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,92 % since publication.


    EuroTeleSites

    +1,57 %
    +0,44 %
    -2,85 %
    -3,70 %
    -12,80 %
    -11,37 %
    ISIN:AT000000ETS9WKN:A3EVYK
    EuroTeleSites direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






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    EuroTeleSites Soars on Q2 2026 Results, Driving Growth Across Key Metrics EuroTeleSites delivered solid growth in Q2, combining rising revenues, strong margins and a positive shift in credit ratings amid continued investment and tenant expansion.
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