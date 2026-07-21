EuroTeleSites Soars on Q2 2026 Results, Driving Growth Across Key Metrics

Revenue rose 8.4% YoY to EUR 75.9 million; excluding ~EUR 2.4 million non-recurring revenue, underlying growth was 5.0%.

Third-party revenue increased by 32.5% YoY.

Adjusted EBITDAaL grew 5.6% YoY to EUR 41.6 million, with an EBITDAaL margin of 56.6%.

Onboarding of 104 new tenants on existing and new sites in Q2 (373 YoY).

CAPEX amounted to EUR 11.4 million, including mandatory upgrades, maintenance and rollout investments.

Credit rating actions: Fitch upgraded EuroTeleSites to BBB; Moody’s affirmed Baa2 and revised the outlook to Positive.

The price of EuroTeleSites at the time of the news was 4,4350EUR and was down -0,45 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,5200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,92 % since publication.







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