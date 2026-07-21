GEA Group Soars on Strong Q2, Raises 2026 Outlook
GEA delivered a powerful Q2 2026, with double‑digit growth in orders, revenue and earnings, prompting upgraded guidance and a stronger outlook for profitable expansion.
Foto: Karl F. Schöfmann - picture alliance / imageBROKER
- Q2 2026 order intake rose 14.2% year‑on‑year to €1.49 billion, with organic order intake up 15.4%.
- Q2 2026 revenue increased 10.0% year‑on‑year to €1.44 billion, with organic revenue growth of 11.0%.
- EBITDA before restructuring expenses climbed 15.6% to €250 million, and the EBITDA margin improved to 17.4% (from 16.5% a year earlier).
- GEA raised its full‑year guidance for organic revenue growth to 6.0–8.0% (previously 5.0–7.0%).
- Profitability targets were lifted: EBITDA margin before restructuring to 17.0–17.4% (previously 16.6–17.2%) and ROCE to 36.0–40.0% (previously 34.0–38.0%).
- CEO Stefan Klebert highlighted the strong first half as a sustainable foundation for profitable growth; the full half‑year report will be published on 10 August 2026.
The next important date, Half-year report as of 30 June 2026 (Alternative: "Semi-annual report as of June 30, 2026."), at GEA Group is on 10.08.2026.
The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 61,28EUR and was up +3,20 % compared with the previous day.
18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,58EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,14 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 25.065,00PKT (+1,43 %).
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