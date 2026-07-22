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    V-ZUG Holding Surges on Higher Net Sales, Strong H1 Results

    In the first half of 2026, the Group delivered solid sales growth, stronger profitability and a robust balance sheet, while investing in innovation and future expansion.

    V-ZUG Holding Surges on Higher Net Sales, Strong H1 Results
    Foto: maroke - stock.adobe.com
    • Net sales rose to CHF 284.5 million in H1 2026, up 4.9% YoY (5.2% currency-adjusted)
    • EBIT improved to CHF 7.9 million with an EBIT margin of 2.8% (vs. 1.1%); group net result CHF 6.9 million
    • Cash flow from operating and investing activities was CHF -32.0 million; equity ratio at 74.7% and cash and equivalents of CHF 42.4 million
    • Switzerland net sales CHF 240.9 million (+3.7%); international net sales CHF 43.7 million (+12.3%), with OEM North America at CHF 15.0 million; own-brand sales declined to CHF 28.6 million
    • Product portfolio expansion: CookTop V6000 Integra premium hob concept presented; broader range of refrigerators, dishwashers and hoods; Adora Circular Edition washer advancing circular economy efforts
    • Outlook: expects a positive second half of 2026 and confirms mid-term targets of around 3% annual net sales growth and approximately 10% profitability

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at V-ZUG Holding is on 22.07.2026.







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