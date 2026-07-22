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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCicor Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Cicor Technologies
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    Cicor Technologies: H1 orders jump to 1.2x, back to organic growth in Q2

    In H1 2026, the Group delivered strong revenue and order growth, improved profitability, and advanced its integration program, while navigating supply chain and macroeconomic headwinds.

    Cicor Technologies: H1 orders jump to 1.2x, back to organic growth in Q2
    Foto: Cicor Management AG
    • H1 2026 revenue rose 19% to CHF 334.1 million (vs H1 2025).
    • H1 2026 order intake rose 39.8% to CHF 399.8 million; book-to-bill at 1.2 (fifth consecutive quarter > 1).
    • Organic growth was 0% in H1, turning positive to +5.3% in Q2, constrained by supply chain issues.
    • Adjusted EBITDA of CHF 28.0 million (8.4% margin) and Adjusted EBIT of CHF 19.1 million (5.7% margin).
    • Integration and efficiency program: Tunisian site sold for EUR 1.4 million; production moved to Morocco; ceasing Singapore and Geneva operations; workforce reduction ~220 (~5%); >80% completed by end-June; recurring EBITDA improvements > CHF 10 million with full run-rate in Q3 2026.
    • Outlook: 2026 revenue guidance CHF 700–750 million; adjusted EBITDA CHF 70–80 million; expected H2 revenue growth 10–25% sequential; risks include geopolitics, FX, and component shortages.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Cicor Technologies is on 23.07.2026.

    The price of Cicor Technologies at the time of the news was 128,60EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 128,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.


    Cicor Technologies

    +2,18 %
    +8,39 %
    -3,24 %
    -11,37 %
    -36,18 %
    +195,63 %
    +128,65 %
    +62,22 %
    ISIN:CH0008702190WKN:913744
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    Cicor Technologies: H1 orders jump to 1.2x, back to organic growth in Q2 In H1 2026, the Group delivered strong revenue and order growth, improved profitability, and advanced its integration program, while navigating supply chain and macroeconomic headwinds.
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