Friedrich Vorwerk Group: EBITDA jumps 70% to €93m in H1; forecast €180-200m

EBITDA in H1 2026 rose 70% to €92.6 million (prior year: €54.5 million).

Revenue increased 11% to €337.3 million in H1 2026; production output grew 35% to €448.1 million.

Net cash position improved to €212.0 million as of 30 June 2026, up €128.5 million year‑on‑year.

Order intake in H1 was €321.2 million (total project volume incl. JVs: €470.1 million); order backlog stood at €1,005 million (total project volume backlog: €1,446.5 million).

FY 2026 guidance raised: EBITDA outlook increased to €180–200 million (previously €160–180 million); revenue guidance remains €730–780 million.

Management cites drivers as sustained recruiting success (headcount +7%), strong project execution and an excellent order situation.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Friedrich Vorwerk Group is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 68,75EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 70,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,55 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.364,81PKT (+0,63 %).



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