INTERSHOP Communications: Intershop Surges as H1 2026 Figures Impress

Incoming cloud orders rose 26% to EUR 8.4 million in H1 2026.

Total revenues were EUR 15.8 million in H1 2026 (down from EUR 17.2 million), reflecting planned declines in license, maintenance and service revenues.

Cloud revenues increased 4% to EUR 10.5 million, representing 67% of total revenues; cloud ARR was EUR 19.8 million and new ARR rose 10% to EUR 1.4 million (net new ARR H1: -0.4 million, Q2: +0.2 million).

Profitability improved: EBITDA EUR 1.8 million and EBIT slightly positive at EUR 0.1 million (previous year EBIT: EUR -0.9 million); result after tax nearly break-even at EUR -54 thousand (EPS EUR 0.00).

Operating cash flow strengthened to EUR 4.3 million and cash and cash equivalents rose to EUR 11.1 million; equity remained EUR 12.0 million with an equity ratio of ~35%.

Company confirmed its 2026 forecast: expects incoming cloud orders and net new ARR around prior-year levels, revenues to decline slightly less than last year, and anticipates a balanced operating result (EBIT).

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at INTERSHOP Communications is on 22.07.2026.

The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 1,8250EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.







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