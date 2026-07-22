Almonty Industries, Super Micro Computer & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Circus
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|73
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Atos
|58
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|24
|💬
|📰
|PayPal
|23
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|22
|💬
|📰
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
|21
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Super Micro Computer
|+17,35 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|China Gold International Resources
|+8,57 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Friedrich Vorwerk Group
|+6,69 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Netease
|-5,54 %
|📰
|🟥
|Cochlear
|-5,63 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|-8,89 %
|📰
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Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -5,81 %
Wochenperformance: -5,81 %
Platz 1
Circus
Wochenperformance: -56,67 %
Wochenperformance: -56,67 %
Platz 2
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -6,78 %
Wochenperformance: -6,78 %
Platz 3
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +7,53 %
Wochenperformance: +7,53 %
Platz 4
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +2,71 %
Wochenperformance: +2,71 %
Platz 5
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -11,46 %
Wochenperformance: -11,46 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -4,76 %
Wochenperformance: -4,76 %
Platz 7
Atos
Wochenperformance: -11,02 %
Wochenperformance: -11,02 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: +1,91 %
Wochenperformance: +1,91 %
Platz 9
PayPal
Wochenperformance: +4,38 %
Wochenperformance: +4,38 %
Platz 10
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -6,55 %
Wochenperformance: -6,55 %
Platz 11
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
Wochenperformance: +3,83 %
Wochenperformance: +3,83 %
Platz 12
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: +6,92 %
Wochenperformance: +6,92 %
Platz 13
China Gold International Resources
Wochenperformance: +13,86 %
Wochenperformance: +13,86 %
Platz 14
Friedrich Vorwerk Group
Wochenperformance: +14,04 %
Wochenperformance: +14,04 %
Platz 15
Netease
Wochenperformance: -6,42 %
Wochenperformance: -6,42 %
Platz 16
Cochlear
Wochenperformance: -8,54 %
Wochenperformance: -8,54 %
Platz 17
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: -4,79 %
Wochenperformance: -4,79 %
Platz 18
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