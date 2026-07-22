aconnic AG secures EUR 4m working capital to back existing orders

aconnic AG has closed a EUR 4 million working-capital financing with a strategic investor to secure funding for current orders.

The financing is provided in two tranches; the first tranche of EUR 2.5 million has already been paid and is fully available.

The funds are dedicated to procuring components and raw materials to fulfill existing customer orders; aconnic’s order backlog is EUR 42 million and it secured roughly EUR 30 million of new orders in H1 2026.

The financing is secured and includes an investor option to convert into equity at an exercise price of EUR 1.00 per share; interest and repayment are due at maturity and the term runs until 30 March 2027.

Since 2024–2025 aconnic carried out a restructuring, cutting annual fixed costs by about EUR 5 million while developing new 10/100 Gigabit and quantum-safe network-security products.

Management says the financing is a key milestone to deliver substantial orders and drive profitable growth; additional financing projects announced in May 2026 will continue as planned.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at aconnic is on 31.08.2026.

The price of aconnic at the time of the news was 0,4735EUR and was down -14,68 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +39,39 % since publication.







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