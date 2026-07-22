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    Marinomed Biotech to Enter Restructuring Without Self-Administration

    Marinomed Biotech faces court-led restructuring after unpaid earn-out claims and a failed deal with Unither pushed the company to the brink of insolvency.

    Marinomed Biotech to Enter Restructuring Without Self-Administration
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Marinomed Biotech AG filed for restructuring proceedings without self-administration at the Regional Court of Korneuburg due to risk of insolvency from outstanding earn-out payments.
    • The trigger is outstanding earn-out payments from Unither Pharmaceuticals related to the Carragelose sale and Unither’s termination of related negotiations, making the court-approved restructuring plan from 14 November 2024 unfulfillable.
    • The Carragelose business was sold in an asset deal and transferred in February 2025; the purchase price includes EUR 5 million fixed plus conditional earn-out payments, none of which have been received to date due to delays and strategy changes by Unither.
    • The objective is to implement a restructuring plan, achieve sustainable financial stabilization, coordinate with creditors, pursue legal remedies against Unither, and realise the potential of the newly launched compounding business.
    • In 2025, Marinomed generated about EUR 7.7 million in revenue, employs around 30 people, and reports liabilities of about EUR 27.9 million, including enforceable 2024 claims; liquidity was strained by delayed Marinosolv partnerships and milestone payments.
    • The 2026 half-year report publication is postponed; the liquidity services market-making contract with Raiffeisen Bank International was terminated, which may cause a short-term liquidity dip and wider bid-ask spreads; management aims to appoint a successor market-maker.

    The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 5,6000EUR and was down -2,61 % compared with the previous day.


    Marinomed Biotech

    -2,61 %
    -33,91 %
    -38,17 %
    -58,03 %
    -70,85 %
    -85,55 %
    -94,98 %
    -92,52 %
    ISIN:ATMARINOMED6WKN:A2N9MM
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    Marinomed Biotech to Enter Restructuring Without Self-Administration Marinomed Biotech faces court-led restructuring after unpaid earn-out claims and a failed deal with Unither pushed the company to the brink of insolvency.
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