Marinomed Biotech to Enter Restructuring Without Self-Administration
Marinomed Biotech faces court-led restructuring after unpaid earn-out claims and a failed deal with Unither pushed the company to the brink of insolvency.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Marinomed Biotech AG filed for restructuring proceedings without self-administration at the Regional Court of Korneuburg due to risk of insolvency from outstanding earn-out payments.
- The trigger is outstanding earn-out payments from Unither Pharmaceuticals related to the Carragelose sale and Unither’s termination of related negotiations, making the court-approved restructuring plan from 14 November 2024 unfulfillable.
- The Carragelose business was sold in an asset deal and transferred in February 2025; the purchase price includes EUR 5 million fixed plus conditional earn-out payments, none of which have been received to date due to delays and strategy changes by Unither.
- The objective is to implement a restructuring plan, achieve sustainable financial stabilization, coordinate with creditors, pursue legal remedies against Unither, and realise the potential of the newly launched compounding business.
- In 2025, Marinomed generated about EUR 7.7 million in revenue, employs around 30 people, and reports liabilities of about EUR 27.9 million, including enforceable 2024 claims; liquidity was strained by delayed Marinosolv partnerships and milestone payments.
- The 2026 half-year report publication is postponed; the liquidity services market-making contract with Raiffeisen Bank International was terminated, which may cause a short-term liquidity dip and wider bid-ask spreads; management aims to appoint a successor market-maker.
The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 5,6000EUR and was down -2,61 % compared with the previous
day.
-2,61 %
-33,91 %
-38,17 %
-58,03 %
-70,85 %
-85,55 %
-94,98 %
-92,52 %
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