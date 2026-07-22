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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsflatexDEGIRO AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu flatexDEGIRO
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    FlatexDEGIRO: Online broker hits record results, net income up 55%

    Momentum accelerates as Q2 2026 delivers record-breaking revenue and profit, upgraded full-year guidance, and powerful new growth engines across trading, custody, and deposits.

    FlatexDEGIRO: Online broker hits record results, net income up 55%
    Foto: 641210013
    • Q2 2026 revenue reached €167 million, up 26% year over year, and Net Income rose to €61 million, up 55% – a quarterly record and H1 net income above €115 million.
    • Commission income €107 million (+29%), interest income €53 million (+23%), with settled transactions at about 22 million (+22%).
    • 2026 full-year forecast raised: Revenues around €650 million (+≈16%) and Net Income €200–€230 million (+≈25–43%), with the potential to meet or exceed 2027 targets earlier.
    • Key cash/custody metrics in H1 2026: net cash inflows €5.2 billion; assets under custody €108.3 billion; securities under custody €101.8 billion; customer deposits €6.5 billion.
    • Growth drivers and new initiatives: crypto trading (>€100 million average monthly volume), securities lending generating seven-figure passive income, savings plans expanded to stocks, and Deposits as a Service adding new customers (e.g., HCOB) with retirement-savings reform opportunities in 2027.
    • Profitability and efficiency: revenues grew while operating expenses declined slightly, yielding a net income margin above 40%.

    The next important date, I don’t have the ability to open web pages from a URL. If you paste the German text here (or upload a file or screenshot), I’ll translate it to English for you. If you prefer to copy the page yourself, here are quick options: - Select the page text and paste it into this chat. - Right‑click the page in your browser and choose “View page source” or “Select all,” then copy and paste the visible content. - Take screenshots of the parts you want translated and upload them. If you tell me which parts you need (e.g., headings, a specific report, the whole page), I’ll translate just those., at flatexDEGIRO is on 14.08.2026.

    The price of flatexDEGIRO at the time of the news was 38,10EUR and was up +4,21 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,26EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.082,24PKT (+0,52 %).


    flatexDEGIRO

    +4,10 %
    +1,70 %
    -2,08 %
    -4,68 %
    +36,53 %
    +291,42 %
    +48,81 %
    +940,40 %
    +3.283,11 %
    ISIN:DE000FTG1111WKN:FTG111
    flatexDEGIRO direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    FlatexDEGIRO: Online broker hits record results, net income up 55% Momentum accelerates as Q2 2026 delivers record-breaking revenue and profit, upgraded full-year guidance, and powerful new growth engines across trading, custody, and deposits.
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