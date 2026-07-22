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    Duerr AG: Efficiency Upgrade at BBS Automation; Preliminary Q2 2026 Figures

    Dürr is reshaping its automation business: deep cost cuts, major restructuring at BBS Automation, and revised long‑term targets are set to redefine the group’s financial trajectory.

    Duerr AG: Efficiency Upgrade at BBS Automation; Preliminary Q2 2026 Figures
    Foto: Dürr AG
    • Dürr plans an efficiency program at BBS Automation to reduce costs by about €30 million per year, with most effects in 2027.
    • Approximately 500 jobs worldwide will be cut at BBS Automation.
    • For 2026, restructuring expenses are expected to be €40–50 million, most related to BBS Automation; about €8 million was recorded in Q2.
    • As of 30 June 2026, there will be an impairment of roughly €90–100 million on the goodwill of BBS Automation due to weaker order intake, and from 2030 BBS Automation is now expected to generate sales of over €600 million (previously €800 million) with an EBIT margin target before extraordinary effects of 8%.
    • In Q2 2026, the Dürr Group posted preliminary figures: order intake €914 million, sales €981 million, EBIT margin before extraordinary effects 4.3%.
    • The 2026 forecast is confirmed but weaker BBS performance is offset by other units; Industrial Automation is revised to €500–600 million order intake, €575–625 million sales, and EBIT margin before extraordinary effects of -1.0% to 1.0% (previously 5.0–6.5%), with the final H1 2026 report due on August 6, 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Duerr is on 06.08.2026.

    The price of Duerr at the time of the news was 18,240EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.392,53PKT (+0,15 %).


    Duerr

    +1,64 %
    +7,60 %
    -5,85 %
    -18,58 %
    -22,20 %
    -35,22 %
    -47,57 %
    -50,10 %
    +178,40 %
    ISIN:DE0005565204WKN:556520
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    Duerr AG: Efficiency Upgrade at BBS Automation; Preliminary Q2 2026 Figures Dürr is reshaping its automation business: deep cost cuts, major restructuring at BBS Automation, and revised long‑term targets are set to redefine the group’s financial trajectory.
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