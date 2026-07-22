Duerr AG: Efficiency Upgrade at BBS Automation; Preliminary Q2 2026 Figures

Dürr plans an efficiency program at BBS Automation to reduce costs by about €30 million per year, with most effects in 2027.

Approximately 500 jobs worldwide will be cut at BBS Automation.

For 2026, restructuring expenses are expected to be €40–50 million, most related to BBS Automation; about €8 million was recorded in Q2.

As of 30 June 2026, there will be an impairment of roughly €90–100 million on the goodwill of BBS Automation due to weaker order intake, and from 2030 BBS Automation is now expected to generate sales of over €600 million (previously €800 million) with an EBIT margin target before extraordinary effects of 8%.

In Q2 2026, the Dürr Group posted preliminary figures: order intake €914 million, sales €981 million, EBIT margin before extraordinary effects 4.3%.

The 2026 forecast is confirmed but weaker BBS performance is offset by other units; Industrial Automation is revised to €500–600 million order intake, €575–625 million sales, and EBIT margin before extraordinary effects of -1.0% to 1.0% (previously 5.0–6.5%), with the final H1 2026 report due on August 6, 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Duerr is on 06.08.2026.

The price of Duerr at the time of the news was 18,240EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.392,53PKT (+0,15 %).







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