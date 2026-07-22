Daimler Truck Holding: Shares rise as full-year guidance lifted

Daimler Truck raises FY 2026 guidance: Group adjusted EBIT €3.6–€4.1bn (prev €3.2–€3.7bn); unit sales 340k–370k (prev 330k–360k); Industrial revenue €43–€47bn; Industrial adjusted ROS 7–9%; Free Cash Flow €3.0–€3.5bn.

Trucks North America guidance materially upgraded: adjusted ROS 9–11% (prev 6–8%) and unit sales 160k–180k (prev 150k–170k).

Daimler Buses cuts 2026 unit-sales guidance to 20k–25k (prev 25k–30k) due to weak market conditions in Latin America and Mexico.

U.S. Department of Commerce approved Daimler Truck’s U.S. Content application, effective November 1, 2025 (preliminary Q2 results not impacted).

Preliminary Q2 2026 results: Group adjusted EBIT €838m (consensus €878m); Industrial Business revenue €11,417m and adjusted ROS 6.8% (slightly below consensus); Industrial Free Cash Flow €1,762m (well above consensus €611m).

Updated guidance assumes the current USMCA framework remains in place; full audited Q2 results and the interim report will be published on August 7, 2026.

The next important date, Analyst event, at Daimler Truck Holding is on 07.08.2026.

The price of Daimler Truck Holding at the time of the news was 44,39EUR and was up +2,06 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.180,50PKT (+0,46 %).



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