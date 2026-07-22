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    Stabilus SE: Operating & net profit up; FCF down vs Q3; outlook range

    Stabilus posts a sharp profit jump in Q3 FY2026, fueled by a major asset sale, while revenue, margins and cash flow evolve in line with its refined full‑year outlook.

    Stabilus SE: Operating & net profit up; FCF down vs Q3; outlook range
    Foto: Stabilus SE
    • Q3 FY2026 operating profit (EBIT) €66.1m vs €24.8m year‑ago; profit for the period €51.4m vs €10.1m year‑ago.
    • Increase mainly driven by a realized gain of approx. €44m from the sale of Fabreeka and Tech Products (closed in Q3).
    • Adjusted free cash flow (FCF) in Q3 €28.6m, down from €33.3m a year earlier, primarily due to changes in net working capital.
    • Q3 revenue €299.5m (market expectation €296.0m; Q3 FY2025 €316.0m); adjusted EBIT €32.2m (expectation €30.8m; Q3 FY2025 €33.1m); adjusted EBIT margin 10.8% (expectation 10.4%; Q3 FY2025 10.5%).
    • FY2026 guidance refined within prior ranges to: revenue ~€1.15bn, adjusted EBIT margin ~10%, adjusted FCF ~€90m (previous guidance: revenue €1.1–1.3bn, margin 10–12%, FCF €80–110m).
    • Stabilus will publish full Q3 FY2026 reporting and further details on August 3, 2026.

    The next important date, Quarterly Report 9M FY2026, at Stabilus is on 03.08.2026.

    The price of Stabilus at the time of the news was 15,370EUR and was down -2,60 % compared with the previous day.
    6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,140EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,50 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.399,55PKT (+0,19 %).


    Stabilus

    -3,16 %
    -3,93 %
    -7,32 %
    -10,18 %
    -37,33 %
    -70,29 %
    -71,38 %
    ISIN:DE000STAB1L8WKN:STAB1L
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    Stabilus SE: Operating & net profit up; FCF down vs Q3; outlook range Stabilus posts a sharp profit jump in Q3 FY2026, fueled by a major asset sale, while revenue, margins and cash flow evolve in line with its refined full‑year outlook.
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