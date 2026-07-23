Bystronic Accelerates Transformation as Markets Reshape
In the first half of 2026, Bystronic navigated mixed dynamics: robust order growth and a stronger backlog contrasted with softer sales and continued pressure on profitability.
- H1 2026 order intake amounted to CHF 337.7 million, up 9.2% year-on-year (15.7% at constant exchange rates; organic growth 3.8%), driven by the core business and Bystronic Rofin.
- Order backlog rose to CHF 307.7 million, up 34.0% versus the prior year.
- Net sales were CHF 302.9 million, down 0.6% YoY; at constant exchange rates +5.4% (organic: -6.9%).
- EBIT stood at CHF -23.4 million (−7.7% of net sales), with the weak first quarter weighing on profitability, though Bystronic Rofin contributed positively.
- Net half-year result: CHF -25.4 million; earnings per Class A registered share: CHF -12.29.
- Outlook remains unchanged: net sales expected to exceed prior-year level, but profitability not expected to improve vs prior year, with ongoing integration of Bystronic Rofin and growth in targeted markets.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) is on 23.07.2026.
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