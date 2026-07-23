Bellevue Group Posts CHF 1.8m Net Profit in H1 2026 Despite Headwinds

Net profit of CHF 1.8 mn in H1 2026, achieved despite challenging market conditions in the healthcare sector.

Assets under management fell to CHF 4.8 bn (‑8.7% vs Dec 31, 2025), driven by weak medtech/healthcare performance and net outflows of ~CHF 490 mn including CHF 112 mn divested from the UK Healthcare Trust amid rotation into technology/AI.

Operating income rose to CHF 26.2 mn (+4.4%), supported by a positive financial result (notably BB Biotech), while income from asset management declined.

Operating expenses declined to CHF 23.8 mn (‑3.2%) thanks to 2025 cost‑reduction measures; expenses include a one‑off, non‑cash impairment of CHF 0.6 mn for subletting, and further rental savings of CHF 0.7 mn expected from Q4 2026.

BB Biotech performed strongly (+14.1% in CHF, market cap CHF 2.7 bn) and Bellevue’s Entrepreneur and Global Macro strategies recorded combined inflows of CHF 37 mn, with non‑healthcare Small & Mid Caps gaining momentum.

Outlook and strategy: Bellevue says it is well positioned to benefit from a healthcare recovery, sees opportunities in medtech and European small & mid caps, and will focus on strengthening distribution and tech while leveraging a debt‑free balance sheet for targeted investments.

The price of Bellevue Group at the time of the news was 7,5100EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.



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