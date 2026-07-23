Bellevue Group Posts CHF 1.8m Net Profit in H1 2026 Despite Headwinds
Bellevue delivers a solid H1 2026 net profit and rising operating income, navigating sector headwinds while reshaping its portfolio and cost base for future growth.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Net profit of CHF 1.8 mn in H1 2026, achieved despite challenging market conditions in the healthcare sector.
- Assets under management fell to CHF 4.8 bn (‑8.7% vs Dec 31, 2025), driven by weak medtech/healthcare performance and net outflows of ~CHF 490 mn including CHF 112 mn divested from the UK Healthcare Trust amid rotation into technology/AI.
- Operating income rose to CHF 26.2 mn (+4.4%), supported by a positive financial result (notably BB Biotech), while income from asset management declined.
- Operating expenses declined to CHF 23.8 mn (‑3.2%) thanks to 2025 cost‑reduction measures; expenses include a one‑off, non‑cash impairment of CHF 0.6 mn for subletting, and further rental savings of CHF 0.7 mn expected from Q4 2026.
- BB Biotech performed strongly (+14.1% in CHF, market cap CHF 2.7 bn) and Bellevue’s Entrepreneur and Global Macro strategies recorded combined inflows of CHF 37 mn, with non‑healthcare Small & Mid Caps gaining momentum.
- Outlook and strategy: Bellevue says it is well positioned to benefit from a healthcare recovery, sees opportunities in medtech and European small & mid caps, and will focus on strengthening distribution and tech while leveraging a debt‑free balance sheet for targeted investments.
The price of Bellevue Group at the time of the news was 7,5100EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.
-0,53 %
-4,33 %
-2,21 %
-18,46 %
-8,08 %
-72,52 %
-80,64 %
-37,34 %
-82,49 %
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