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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSartorius Vz. AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Sartorius Vz.
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    Sartorius Vz. Surges as Positive Momentum Persists and Profits Grow

    Sartorius entered 2026 with solid momentum, posting higher sales, stronger profitability and broad-based regional growth, while confirming its full-year outlook.

    Sartorius Vz. Surges as Positive Momentum Persists and Profits Grow
    Foto: Sartorius
    • Sartorius Group generated €1,811 million in revenue for H1 2026, with organic growth of 7.7% in constant currencies (MATTEK added 0.5 percentage points).
    • Underlying EBITDA margin rose to 30.3% (up 0.5 pp) and underlying EBITDA reached €547.8 million (up 3.9%).
    • The period included non-operational US tariff refunds; Sartorius will compensate customers for tariff surcharges, affecting cost of sales and revenue.
    • All regions contributed: EMEA +7.2% to €784 million; Asia/Pacific +12.1% to €419 million; Americas €608 million (growth of 1.2% cc including tariff compensation, 5.6% cc excluding).
    • Bioprocess Solutions Division delivered €1,475 million in sales with 8.3% cc organic growth; underlying EBITDA €477 million and margin 32.3%.
    • Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance: Group sales to grow about 5–9% cc; Bioprocess 6–10%; Lab 2–6%; MATTEK adds ~0.3 pp Group and ~1.5 pp Lab; capex around 12.5% of sales; net debt/underlying EBITDA about 3.0.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Sartorius Vz. is on 23.07.2026.

    The price of Sartorius Vz. at the time of the news was 222,70EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 222,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.026,90PKT (+0,35 %).


    Sartorius Vz.

    +0,85 %
    -8,81 %
    +6,38 %
    -1,67 %
    +14,32 %
    -35,85 %
    -55,08 %
    +216,80 %
    +1.874.900,00 %
    ISIN:DE0007165631WKN:716563
    Sartorius Vz. direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






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    Sartorius Vz. Surges as Positive Momentum Persists and Profits Grow Sartorius entered 2026 with solid momentum, posting higher sales, stronger profitability and broad-based regional growth, while confirming its full-year outlook.
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