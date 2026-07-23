Sartorius Vz. Surges as Positive Momentum Persists and Profits Grow

Sartorius Group generated €1,811 million in revenue for H1 2026, with organic growth of 7.7% in constant currencies (MATTEK added 0.5 percentage points).

Underlying EBITDA margin rose to 30.3% (up 0.5 pp) and underlying EBITDA reached €547.8 million (up 3.9%).

The period included non-operational US tariff refunds; Sartorius will compensate customers for tariff surcharges, affecting cost of sales and revenue.

All regions contributed: EMEA +7.2% to €784 million; Asia/Pacific +12.1% to €419 million; Americas €608 million (growth of 1.2% cc including tariff compensation, 5.6% cc excluding).

Bioprocess Solutions Division delivered €1,475 million in sales with 8.3% cc organic growth; underlying EBITDA €477 million and margin 32.3%.

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance: Group sales to grow about 5–9% cc; Bioprocess 6–10%; Lab 2–6%; MATTEK adds ~0.3 pp Group and ~1.5 pp Lab; capex around 12.5% of sales; net debt/underlying EBITDA about 3.0.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Sartorius Vz. is on 23.07.2026.

The price of Sartorius Vz. at the time of the news was 222,70EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 222,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.026,90PKT (+0,35 %).





