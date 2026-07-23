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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSartorius Stedim Biotech AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech
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    Sartorius Stedim Biotech Keeps Positive Momentum, Expands Profitable Growth

    In the first half of 2026, the company delivered solid growth, resilient profitability and confirmed its outlook despite tariff-related headwinds.

    Sartorius Stedim Biotech Keeps Positive Momentum, Expands Profitable Growth
    Foto: Sartorius AG
    • H1 2026 sales revenue reached 1,527.2 million euros, up 6.4% in constant currencies (2.5% reported); excluding tariff compensation, operational sales revenue grew 8.0% in constant currencies.
    • Underlying EBITDA was 478.9 million euros, with a margin of 31.4%.
    • Net profit amounted to 181.1 million euros.
    • Half-year results were influenced by non-operational effects from U.S. tariff refunds and the company’s plan to compensate customers for surcharges.
    • Regional performance: EMEA 672.4 million euros (+7.7% CC), Asia/Pacific 342.5 million euros (+12.5% CC), Americas 512.3 million euros (−5.4% CC; +0.8% CC including tariff compensation).
    • Guidance for 2026 was confirmed: sales growth of about 6–10% in constant currencies; underlying EBITDA margin slightly above 31%; capex-to-sales around 13% (roughly prior year level); net debt/EBITDA slightly above 2; potential tariff compensation could reduce revenue by up to 35 million euros.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Sartorius Stedim Biotech is on 23.07.2026.

    The price of Sartorius Stedim Biotech at the time of the news was 172,10EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 171,95EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.


    Sartorius Stedim Biotech

    +2,56 %
    -7,80 %
    +5,96 %
    -0,86 %
    -2,60 %
    -35,44 %
    -62,50 %
    +163,68 %
    +3.112,01 %
    ISIN:FR0013154002WKN:A2AJKS
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    Sartorius Stedim Biotech Keeps Positive Momentum, Expands Profitable Growth In the first half of 2026, the company delivered solid growth, resilient profitability and confirmed its outlook despite tariff-related headwinds.
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