Vossloh: Record Order Backlog at Mid-2026 Signals Strong Momentum

Record orders and backlog: Orders received rose to €828.5m in H1 2026 (book-to-bill 1.17), and order backlog reached a record €1,140.7m as of 30 June 2026.

Strong revenue growth: Group sales revenues increased 21.9% to €710.1m in H1 2026 (Q2: €395.6m).

Profitability impacted by acquisition effects: EBITDA improved to €80.9m (margin 11.4%) but EBIT fell to €32.4m, reduced by €9.1m of PPA effects related to the Sateba (VTT Europe) acquisition; net income was €13.5m (EPS €0.15).

Balance sheet and cash outlook: Net financial debt rose to €590.2m (up €381m YoY) mainly to finance Sateba; working capital intensity hit a historic low of 14.6% and the company expects significantly positive free cash flow in H2 and a substantial reduction of net debt by year-end.

Division highlight — Core Components: Orders in Core Components jumped 63.5% to €423.1m and sales rose >60% to €348.5m (benefitting from Sateba and major high‑speed rail contracts); EBITDA in the division increased to €54.5m.

Updated 2026 guidance and medium‑term view: FY2026 guidance raised to sales €1,510–1,610m, EBITDA €195–210m, EBIT €100–110m; the company expects continued market momentum and substantial EBIT improvement in 2027 despite temporary headwinds.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Vossloh is on 23.07.2026.

The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 59,05EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,58EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,58 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.374,61PKT (+0,05 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar