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    Vossloh: Record Order Backlog at Mid-2026 Signals Strong Momentum

    In the first half of 2026, the company combined record orders and strong sales growth with acquisition-driven headwinds, setting the stage for higher profits and deleveraging ahead.

    Vossloh: Record Order Backlog at Mid-2026 Signals Strong Momentum
    Foto: Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com
    • Record orders and backlog: Orders received rose to €828.5m in H1 2026 (book-to-bill 1.17), and order backlog reached a record €1,140.7m as of 30 June 2026.
    • Strong revenue growth: Group sales revenues increased 21.9% to €710.1m in H1 2026 (Q2: €395.6m).
    • Profitability impacted by acquisition effects: EBITDA improved to €80.9m (margin 11.4%) but EBIT fell to €32.4m, reduced by €9.1m of PPA effects related to the Sateba (VTT Europe) acquisition; net income was €13.5m (EPS €0.15).
    • Balance sheet and cash outlook: Net financial debt rose to €590.2m (up €381m YoY) mainly to finance Sateba; working capital intensity hit a historic low of 14.6% and the company expects significantly positive free cash flow in H2 and a substantial reduction of net debt by year-end.
    • Division highlight — Core Components: Orders in Core Components jumped 63.5% to €423.1m and sales rose >60% to €348.5m (benefitting from Sateba and major high‑speed rail contracts); EBITDA in the division increased to €54.5m.
    • Updated 2026 guidance and medium‑term view: FY2026 guidance raised to sales €1,510–1,610m, EBITDA €195–210m, EBIT €100–110m; the company expects continued market momentum and substantial EBIT improvement in 2027 despite temporary headwinds.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Vossloh is on 23.07.2026.

    The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 59,05EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,58EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,58 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.374,61PKT (+0,05 %).


    Vossloh

    +2,45 %
    +1,71 %
    -4,73 %
    -21,15 %
    -31,19 %
    +48,63 %
    +41,89 %
    +6,92 %
    +11.092,24 %
    ISIN:DE0007667107WKN:766710
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    Vossloh: Record Order Backlog at Mid-2026 Signals Strong Momentum In the first half of 2026, the company combined record orders and strong sales growth with acquisition-driven headwinds, setting the stage for higher profits and deleveraging ahead.
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