Thailand Secures $43.6B in H1 2026 as Big Tech Drives SEA AI Infrastructure
Thailand is entering a new investment era, as surging digital and AI-driven projects reshape its economic landscape and attract record foreign capital in early 2026.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- In H1 2026, Thailand's total investment applications rose 37% year-on-year to $43.6 billion across 1,299 projects, led by digital infrastructure and AI data centers.
- The digital sector accounted for about $33 billion of investment applications, underscoring strong focus on data centers, data hosting, and cloud services.
- FDI applications surged 80% year-on-year to $40.5 billion across 877 projects, with Singapore the top source at $33.2 billion across 158 projects, followed by the UK, China, Taiwan and Japan.
- Other notable sectors attracted multi-billion investments: electronics/appliances ($3.56B across 179 projects), agriculture/food processing ($1.82B across 131), logistics/high-value services ($1.19B across 170), and automotive ($0.76B across 122), alongside mining/metals, chemicals, and machinery/automation.
- Geographically, the Central region drew the most investment ($26.7B across 513 projects), followed by the Eastern region ($14.7B); the North posted the strongest YoY growth (up 93%), led by energy/utilities, agriculture/food processing, and medical projects.
- The initiatives are expected to generate over 82,000 jobs, require about $11.4B in domestic raw materials annually, and boost export capacity by over $36.8B per year; the BOI approved 1,300 investment projects worth $38.7B in H1 2026, with the Thailand FastPass mechanism to accelerate implementation.
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