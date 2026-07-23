Almonty Industries, Deutsche Rohstoff & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|ServiceNow
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Circus
|💬
|📰
|Alphabet
|💬
|📰
|Tesla
|💬
|📰
|Aguia Resources
|💬
|📰
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In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|78
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SAP
|52
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|44
|💬
|📰
|PayPal
|29
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|28
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|24
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
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|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|+5,33 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|ServiceNow
|+5,21 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Sk Telecom JH
|+4,70 %
|📰
|🟥
|TAIYO YUDEN
|-7,19 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|-7,66 %
|📰
|🟥
|Rollins
|-12,73 %
|💬
|📰
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Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +7,29 %
Wochenperformance: +7,29 %
Platz 1
ServiceNow
Wochenperformance: -3,67 %
Wochenperformance: -3,67 %
Platz 2
Circus
Wochenperformance: -55,76 %
Wochenperformance: -55,76 %
Platz 3
Alphabet
Wochenperformance: -10,81 %
Wochenperformance: -10,81 %
Platz 4
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -9,35 %
Wochenperformance: -9,35 %
Platz 5
Aguia Resources
Wochenperformance: -19,23 %
Wochenperformance: -19,23 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +3,52 %
Wochenperformance: +3,52 %
Platz 7
SAP
Wochenperformance: -4,06 %
Wochenperformance: -4,06 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: +3,64 %
Wochenperformance: +3,64 %
Platz 9
PayPal
Wochenperformance: +0,85 %
Wochenperformance: +0,85 %
Platz 10
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +1,18 %
Wochenperformance: +1,18 %
Platz 11
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -8,60 %
Wochenperformance: -8,60 %
Platz 12
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +6,78 %
Wochenperformance: +6,78 %
Platz 13
ServiceNow
Wochenperformance: -3,67 %
Wochenperformance: -3,67 %
Platz 14
Sk Telecom JH
Wochenperformance: +6,85 %
Wochenperformance: +6,85 %
Platz 15
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: -2,92 %
Wochenperformance: -2,92 %
Platz 16
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: -3,53 %
Wochenperformance: -3,53 %
Platz 17
Rollins
Wochenperformance: -13,50 %
Wochenperformance: -13,50 %
Platz 18
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