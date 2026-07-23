Aiforia H1 profit warning triggers downgrade to HOLD

Aiforia issued a profit warning with H1'26 revenues coming in at a mere € 0.75m, down from € 1.4m in H1'25 (-46% yoy), against our expectation of roughly doubling yoy, following last year's strong Clinical momentum (organic growth of +65%). At the same time, the order book at the end of H1 stood at € 3.5m, down from € 5.1m in H1'25 (-32%). Despite this, management maintains its mid-term targets of financial independence by 2027.

In our view, we regard the weak H1 sales development to likely be carried by two factors, the absence of onboarding revenues as well as less pronounced usage of Aiforia's solutions at already onboarded clients: