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    LPKF Laser & Electronics Unveils Half-Year Financial Report

    Despite a sharp revenue decline and heavy restructuring in H1 2026, LPKF is sharpening its focus on Advanced Packaging, betting on AI-driven demand and a leaner cost base.

    LPKF Laser & Electronics Unveils Half-Year Financial Report
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • H1 2026 revenue fell 38.3% YoY to EUR 36.5m (Q2 EUR 19.3m vs prior EUR 33.8m); order backlog was EUR 34.7m while new orders dropped to EUR 19.9m (prior EUR 43.0m).
    • EBIT hit: H1 operating result was EUR -14.1m (adjusted EBIT EUR -10.4m) and Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -4.8m, with major adjustments from restructuring, severance and stock‑option valuation changes.
    • LIDE (Laser Induced Deep Etching) is now positioned as a key technology for Advanced Packaging, with LPKF expanding into singulation, laser bonding of multilayer glass stacks and CPO integration.
    • Total addressable market for LPKF’s Advanced Packaging solutions was revalued to ~EUR 1.7bn by 2030 (previous estimate EUR 500m), driven by AI‑led demand and increased wafer starts.
    • North Star transformation is making progress (first workforce reduction wave completed), aiming at sustainable cost reduction and clearer processes; restructuring costs are expected to be exceptionally high in 2026 (~3–4% of revenue) and the goal is a sustainable double‑digit EBIT margin by 2028.
    • Outlook: management confirmed full‑year revenue guidance of EUR 105–120m and an adjusted EBIT margin of -3.0% to 4.5%, citing medium‑term confidence especially in the semiconductor/Advanced Packaging market despite short‑term solar weakness.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 23.07.2026.

    The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 14,725EUR and was down -12,87 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,51 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.312,75PKT (-0,34 %).


    LPKF Laser & Electronics

    -11,45 %
    -15,68 %
    -46,43 %
    +6,69 %
    +94,99 %
    +104,14 %
    -19,00 %
    +151,50 %
    +27,81 %
    ISIN:DE0006450000WKN:645000
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    LPKF Laser & Electronics Unveils Half-Year Financial Report Despite a sharp revenue decline and heavy restructuring in H1 2026, LPKF is sharpening its focus on Advanced Packaging, betting on AI-driven demand and a leaner cost base.
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