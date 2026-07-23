LPKF Laser & Electronics Unveils Half-Year Financial Report

H1 2026 revenue fell 38.3% YoY to EUR 36.5m (Q2 EUR 19.3m vs prior EUR 33.8m); order backlog was EUR 34.7m while new orders dropped to EUR 19.9m (prior EUR 43.0m).

EBIT hit: H1 operating result was EUR -14.1m (adjusted EBIT EUR -10.4m) and Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -4.8m, with major adjustments from restructuring, severance and stock‑option valuation changes.

LIDE (Laser Induced Deep Etching) is now positioned as a key technology for Advanced Packaging, with LPKF expanding into singulation, laser bonding of multilayer glass stacks and CPO integration.

Total addressable market for LPKF’s Advanced Packaging solutions was revalued to ~EUR 1.7bn by 2030 (previous estimate EUR 500m), driven by AI‑led demand and increased wafer starts.

North Star transformation is making progress (first workforce reduction wave completed), aiming at sustainable cost reduction and clearer processes; restructuring costs are expected to be exceptionally high in 2026 (~3–4% of revenue) and the goal is a sustainable double‑digit EBIT margin by 2028.

Outlook: management confirmed full‑year revenue guidance of EUR 105–120m and an adjusted EBIT margin of -3.0% to 4.5%, citing medium‑term confidence especially in the semiconductor/Advanced Packaging market despite short‑term solar weakness.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 23.07.2026.

The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 14,725EUR and was down -12,87 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,51 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.312,75PKT (-0,34 %).







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