Jungheinrich Stock: Revises 2026 Forecast, Q2 2026 Preliminary Figures

Jungheinrich revises its full-year forecast for 2026 for the Group and the ITS segment based on first-half performance and updated planning.

Group incoming orders are now expected to be €5.5–€6.1 billion and revenue €5.3–€5.9 billion for 2026.

Group EBIT is forecast at €340–€400 million with an EBIT margin of 6.2–7.0%, including €10 million in one-off transformation effects.

EBT is expected at €310–€370 million with an EBT margin of 5.6–6.4% and ROCE of 12–16%.

Free cash flow is expected to be above €50 million (previously above €250 million), mainly due to M&A activities.

Preliminary Q2 2026 figures: orders €1,419 million, revenue €1,397 million, EBIT €88 million (6.3% margin), profit €47 million and EPS €0.47.

The next important date, Interim report as of June 30, 2026., at Jungheinrich is on 11.08.2026.

The price of Jungheinrich at the time of the news was 25,34EUR and was up +0,60 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -5,68 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.243,70PKT (-0,71 %).







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