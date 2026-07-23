LPKF Laser & Electronics: Correction to July 23 Release Ahead of H1 Financials

H1 2026 revenue fell to EUR 36.5m (−38.3% YoY; Q2 down to EUR 19.3m), mainly due to weak Solar demand and delayed perovskite adoption.

Profitability materially impaired: H1 EBIT EUR −14.1m (previously −1.7m); adjusted EBIT EUR −10.4m (previously −0.7m), with Q2 also negative.

Order situation relatively stable: order backlog EUR 34.7m (near prior year) and new orders EUR 44.0m (slightly above prior year).

LIDE (Laser Induced Deep Etching) established as a key Advanced Packaging technology; TAM revalued to ~EUR 1.7bn by 2030 (previously EUR 500m); recent LIDE orders from a specialty glass manufacturer and Penn State.

North Star transformation progressing: first wave of workforce reductions completed, organizational/process restructuring underway; company expects restructuring costs of ~3–4% of revenue in 2026 and targets a sustainable double‑digit EBIT margin by 2028.

Full‑year guidance confirmed despite H2 challenges: expected consolidated revenue EUR 105–120m and adjusted EBIT margin between −3.0% and 4.5%; management sees medium‑term growth potential, especially in semiconductors and Advanced Packaging.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 23.07.2026.

The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 14,875EUR and was down -11,98 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,50 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.183,20PKT (-1,04 %).







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