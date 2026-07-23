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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLPKF Laser & Electronics AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu LPKF Laser & Electronics
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    LPKF Laser & Electronics: Correction to July 23 Release Ahead of H1 Financials

    Despite a sharp revenue drop and weaker profits in H1 2026, stable orders, LIDE momentum and ongoing restructuring underpin the company’s medium‑term growth ambitions.

    LPKF Laser & Electronics: Correction to July 23 Release Ahead of H1 Financials
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • H1 2026 revenue fell to EUR 36.5m (−38.3% YoY; Q2 down to EUR 19.3m), mainly due to weak Solar demand and delayed perovskite adoption.
    • Profitability materially impaired: H1 EBIT EUR −14.1m (previously −1.7m); adjusted EBIT EUR −10.4m (previously −0.7m), with Q2 also negative.
    • Order situation relatively stable: order backlog EUR 34.7m (near prior year) and new orders EUR 44.0m (slightly above prior year).
    • LIDE (Laser Induced Deep Etching) established as a key Advanced Packaging technology; TAM revalued to ~EUR 1.7bn by 2030 (previously EUR 500m); recent LIDE orders from a specialty glass manufacturer and Penn State.
    • North Star transformation progressing: first wave of workforce reductions completed, organizational/process restructuring underway; company expects restructuring costs of ~3–4% of revenue in 2026 and targets a sustainable double‑digit EBIT margin by 2028.
    • Full‑year guidance confirmed despite H2 challenges: expected consolidated revenue EUR 105–120m and adjusted EBIT margin between −3.0% and 4.5%; management sees medium‑term growth potential, especially in semiconductors and Advanced Packaging.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 23.07.2026.

    The price of LPKF Laser & Electronics at the time of the news was 14,875EUR and was down -11,98 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,50 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.183,20PKT (-1,04 %).


    LPKF Laser & Electronics

    -13,25 %
    -15,68 %
    -46,43 %
    +6,69 %
    +94,99 %
    +104,14 %
    -19,00 %
    +151,50 %
    +25,21 %
    ISIN:DE0006450000WKN:645000
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    LPKF Laser & Electronics: Correction to July 23 Release Ahead of H1 Financials Despite a sharp revenue drop and weaker profits in H1 2026, stable orders, LIDE momentum and ongoing restructuring underpin the company’s medium‑term growth ambitions.
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