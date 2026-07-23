🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsparagon AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu paragon
    13 Aufrufe 13 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Paragon 2025 Preliminary Results: Earnings Jump as Revenue Declines

    Despite a sharp revenue drop in 2025, profitability strengthened, net income turned positive, and a solid order pipeline underpins guidance and a strategic market repositioning.

    Paragon 2025 Preliminary Results: Earnings Jump as Revenue Declines
    Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
    • 2025 revenue declined by 18.6% to €110.9 million due to low order volumes and the phase-out of various models.
    • EBITDA rose to €14.9 million in 2025, up €0.6 million year over year, with an EBITDA margin of 13.4% (vs. 10.4%).
    • EBIT increased from €3.3 million (2024) to €5.2 million (2025), up 58.3%, and the EBIT margin improved to 4.7% (from 2.4%).
    • Consolidated net income turned positive at €1.2 million, up €7.9 million from the previous year.
    • 2025 order intake reached €215 million; the order backlog remains encouraging for 2028 and beyond; 2026 guidance is revenue of €110–€115 million with an EBITDA margin of 13%.
    • The 2025 annual report is expected to be published on 26 August 2026 after audit; the company is switching from Prime Standard to Scale and has engaged a new Big Four auditor, contributing to a delay.

    The next important date, Publication of the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2025 (Annual Report), at paragon is on 24.07.2026.

    The price of paragon at the time of the news was 1,6250EUR and was up +0,78 % compared with the previous day.


    paragon

    +4,02 %
    +4,35 %
    -6,21 %
    -11,44 %
    -33,19 %
    -73,32 %
    -85,20 %
    -95,56 %
    -78,43 %
    ISIN:DE0005558696WKN:555869
    paragon direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Paragon 2025 Preliminary Results: Earnings Jump as Revenue Declines Despite a sharp revenue drop in 2025, profitability strengthened, net income turned positive, and a solid order pipeline underpins guidance and a strategic market repositioning.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     