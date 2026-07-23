Paragon 2025 Preliminary Results: Earnings Jump as Revenue Declines

2025 revenue declined by 18.6% to €110.9 million due to low order volumes and the phase-out of various models.

EBITDA rose to €14.9 million in 2025, up €0.6 million year over year, with an EBITDA margin of 13.4% (vs. 10.4%).

EBIT increased from €3.3 million (2024) to €5.2 million (2025), up 58.3%, and the EBIT margin improved to 4.7% (from 2.4%).

Consolidated net income turned positive at €1.2 million, up €7.9 million from the previous year.

2025 order intake reached €215 million; the order backlog remains encouraging for 2028 and beyond; 2026 guidance is revenue of €110–€115 million with an EBITDA margin of 13%.

The 2025 annual report is expected to be published on 26 August 2026 after audit; the company is switching from Prime Standard to Scale and has engaged a new Big Four auditor, contributing to a delay.

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2025 (Annual Report), at paragon is on 24.07.2026.

The price of paragon at the time of the news was 1,6250EUR and was up +0,78 % compared with the previous day.







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