ATOSS Software: H1 Revenue Surges, Profitability on the Rise

H1 2026 group revenue rose 12% to EUR 103.2 million, with an EBIT margin of 35% (vs 34% prior year).

Software revenue increased 14% to EUR 77.7 million; cloud & subscriptions revenue grew 26% to EUR 55.7 million and now accounts for 54% of total revenue.

Recurring revenue rose 17% to EUR 74.8 million, while maintenance revenue declined 4% to EUR 19.2 million; recurring revenue share of total revenue stood at 72%.

Cloud & subscriptions order backlog advanced 25% to EUR 120.7 million; ARR from cloud & subscriptions rose 25% to EUR 113.8 million; total ARR order backlog increased 17% to EUR 157.9 million.

Liquidity increased 33% year-on-year to EUR 121.3 million despite a dividend payout of EUR 36.3 million (EUR 2.28 per share) in May 2026.

Management reaffirmed the 2026 forecast: total revenue EUR 210–215 million with at least 34% EBIT margin, and projected 2027 revenue of EUR 235–245 million with at least 35% EBIT margin.

The next important date, Press release on the six-month financial results., at ATOSS Software is on 24.07.2026.

The price of ATOSS Software at the time of the news was 69,45EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,55EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.074,53PKT (-1,63 %).







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