Almonty Industries, Amkor Technology & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 763307657
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Intel
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SAP
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|INTERSHOP Communications
|💬
|📰
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|76
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|59
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SAP
|52
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|43
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|33
|💬
|📰
|Tesla
|31
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Amkor Technology
|+10,15 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Sk Telecom JH
|+5,16 %
|📰
|🥉
|ATOSS Software
|+3,90 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-7,32 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Xero
|-7,58 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|MaxLinear
|-10,45 %
|💬
|📰
Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Intel
Wochenperformance: +12,62 %
Wochenperformance: +12,62 %
Platz 1
SAP
Wochenperformance: -4,47 %
Wochenperformance: -4,47 %
Platz 2
INTERSHOP Communications
Wochenperformance: -0,80 %
Wochenperformance: -0,80 %
Platz 3
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +12,90 %
Wochenperformance: +12,90 %
Platz 4
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +8,52 %
Wochenperformance: +8,52 %
Platz 5
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -5,27 %
Wochenperformance: -5,27 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +10,35 %
Wochenperformance: +10,35 %
Platz 7
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +15,81 %
Wochenperformance: +15,81 %
Platz 8
SAP
Wochenperformance: -4,47 %
Wochenperformance: -4,47 %
Platz 9
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: -7,50 %
Wochenperformance: -7,50 %
Platz 10
Atos
Wochenperformance: -6,53 %
Wochenperformance: -6,53 %
Platz 11
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -16,08 %
Wochenperformance: -16,08 %
Platz 12
Amkor Technology
Wochenperformance: +17,42 %
Wochenperformance: +17,42 %
Platz 13
Sk Telecom JH
Wochenperformance: +20,74 %
Wochenperformance: +20,74 %
Platz 14
ATOSS Software
Wochenperformance: -3,12 %
Wochenperformance: -3,12 %
Platz 15
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -5,27 %
Wochenperformance: -5,27 %
Platz 16
Xero
Wochenperformance: -11,68 %
Wochenperformance: -11,68 %
Platz 17
MaxLinear
Wochenperformance: +16,97 %
Wochenperformance: +16,97 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte