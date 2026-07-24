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    GBC Starts Zefiro Methane Coverage With Buy Rating

    Zefiro Methane Corp. is emerging as a key U.S. player in tackling legacy methane emissions, drawing fresh investor attention with renewed growth and a bullish analyst outlook.

    GBC Starts Zefiro Methane Coverage With Buy Rating
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • GBC AG initiates coverage of Zefiro Methane Corp. with a BUY rating and a target price of USD 1.50 (CAD 2.12), covering through 30 June 2027.
    • Zefiro is an integrated U.S.-focused environmental services company addressing methane from decommissioned, abandoned and orphaned oil & gas wells (measurement, technical planning, wireline/cementing, plugging, transport, dismantling, reclamation) and markets carbon credits from avoided emissions.
    • The addressable market is very large: roughly 2 million documented unplugged onshore wells in the U.S. (plus ~1.2 million undocumented), with estimated plugging costs of ~USD 280 billion; the USD 4.7 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is only a small fraction.
    • Operational expansion: Zefiro now operates in 13 U.S. states and acquired five rigs and equipment from Viking Well Service, increasing annual revenue capacity by about USD 10 million and enabling more simultaneous projects and regional entry.
    • Operational turnaround since the June 2025 management change: first 9 months of FY25/26 revenue +35.8% to USD 33.19m; EBITDA improved to USD 3.10m (from -USD 5.52m prior year); positive operating cash flow USD 4.12m and significant reduction in financial debt.
    • GBC forecasts strong growth and values Zefiro via a three-stage DCF (FY25/26: revenue USD 45.18m / EBITDA USD 3.73m; FY26/27: revenue USD 57.92m / EBITDA USD 10.02m; FY27/28: revenue USD 66.85m / EBITDA USD 12.22m); key value drivers are higher fleet utilization, multi‑year government/private projects, regional expansion and margin improvement, with carbon credits as potential upside.



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    GBC Starts Zefiro Methane Coverage With Buy Rating Zefiro Methane Corp. is emerging as a key U.S. player in tackling legacy methane emissions, drawing fresh investor attention with renewed growth and a bullish analyst outlook.
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