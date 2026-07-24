DAX, Hansa Biopharma & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SAP
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Viromed Medical
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|250
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|82
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SAP
|59
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|32
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|31
|💬
|📰
|Atos
|31
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Hansa Biopharma
|+40,90 %
|📰
|🥈
|Valmet
|+20,83 %
|📰
|🥉
|Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Registered (A)
|+12,78 %
|📰
|🟥
|Incap
|-14,44 %
|📰
|🟥
|MaxLinear
|-17,83 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Zevra Therapeutics
|-23,45 %
|💬
|📰
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SAP
Wochenperformance: -4,47 %
Wochenperformance: -4,47 %
Platz 1
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -3,87 %
Wochenperformance: -3,87 %
Platz 2
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -5,29 %
Wochenperformance: -5,29 %
Platz 3
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +5,11 %
Wochenperformance: +5,11 %
Platz 4
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +8,52 %
Wochenperformance: +8,52 %
Platz 5
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +34,03 %
Wochenperformance: +34,03 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,20 %
Wochenperformance: +0,20 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +10,35 %
Wochenperformance: +10,35 %
Platz 8
SAP
Wochenperformance: -4,47 %
Wochenperformance: -4,47 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +4,90 %
Wochenperformance: +4,90 %
Platz 10
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: -9,81 %
Wochenperformance: -9,81 %
Platz 11
Atos
Wochenperformance: -6,53 %
Wochenperformance: -6,53 %
Platz 12
Hansa Biopharma
Wochenperformance: +34,02 %
Wochenperformance: +34,02 %
Platz 13
Valmet
Wochenperformance: +27,30 %
Wochenperformance: +27,30 %
Platz 14
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +15,58 %
Wochenperformance: +15,58 %
Platz 15
Incap
Wochenperformance: -14,63 %
Wochenperformance: -14,63 %
Platz 16
MaxLinear
Wochenperformance: +16,97 %
Wochenperformance: +16,97 %
Platz 17
Zevra Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -32,91 %
Wochenperformance: -32,91 %
Platz 18
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