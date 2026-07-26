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    Kapsch TrafficCom Reaches Restructuring Deal With Major Creditors

    Kapsch TrafficCom has agreed a standstill and binding term sheet with key creditors, paving the way for a far-reaching restructuring and new financial framework to 2028.

    Kapsch TrafficCom Reaches Restructuring Deal With Major Creditors
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Kapsch TrafficCom has concluded a standstill agreement and a binding term sheet with its major financial creditors as the basis for a comprehensive restructuring.
    • The restructuring framework and tightened financing terms run until March 31, 2028.
    • Ongoing principal repayments are suspended through March 31, 2028.
    • The Company committed to early repayments via a cash sweep from excess cash and extraordinary inflows and has suspended its dividend policy (no dividend distributions).
    • Management will implement cost-saving and efficiency measures, pursue asset divestments, and explore options to strengthen the capital base.
    • Markus Richter is planned to be appointed Chief Financial Officer to oversee implementation of the restructuring.


    Kapsch TrafficCom

    +1,94 %
    -4,23 %
    -7,78 %
    -8,79 %
    -29,06 %
    -53,24 %
    -67,06 %
    -85,37 %
    ISIN:AT000KAPSCH9WKN:A0MUZU
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    Kapsch TrafficCom Reaches Restructuring Deal With Major Creditors Kapsch TrafficCom has agreed a standstill and binding term sheet with key creditors, paving the way for a far-reaching restructuring and new financial framework to 2028.
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