Kapsch TrafficCom Reaches Restructuring Deal With Major Creditors
Kapsch TrafficCom has agreed a standstill and binding term sheet with key creditors, paving the way for a far-reaching restructuring and new financial framework to 2028.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Kapsch TrafficCom has concluded a standstill agreement and a binding term sheet with its major financial creditors as the basis for a comprehensive restructuring.
- The restructuring framework and tightened financing terms run until March 31, 2028.
- Ongoing principal repayments are suspended through March 31, 2028.
- The Company committed to early repayments via a cash sweep from excess cash and extraordinary inflows and has suspended its dividend policy (no dividend distributions).
- Management will implement cost-saving and efficiency measures, pursue asset divestments, and explore options to strengthen the capital base.
- Markus Richter is planned to be appointed Chief Financial Officer to oversee implementation of the restructuring.
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