tonies Registered (A) unveils Toniebox Lite, growing kids' audio ecosystem
tonies SE unveils Toniebox Lite, a compact, kid‑ready audio companion that brings the beloved, screen‑free Tonies experience to more families worldwide.
Foto: 916319805
- tonies SE announces Toniebox Lite (27 July 2026): a smaller, lighter, lower‑priced device delivering the core, screen‑free Tonies listening experience; certified for children 1+ and compatible with every Tonie.
- Toniebox Lite complements the flagship Toniebox 2 as part of a new multi‑device ecosystem — Lite focuses on portable core listening while Toniebox 2 retains interactive Tonieplay, dynamic light ring and advanced bedtime features.
- North American pre‑orders start immediately (tonies.com, walmart.com) with first in‑store availability at Walmart on August 22; wider North American roll‑out follows in Sept–Oct and UK/Ireland, Australia and New Zealand launch in fall 2026.
- Content compatibility and library: works with ~1,500 physical Tonies and more than 3,500 digital titles via the mytonies app, including tonies Originals and licensed partners (e.g., Disney, Pokémon, Marvel).
- Parent controls and personalization: parents can co‑pilot via the tonies app (playback control, volume limits), and Toniebox Lite will offer colorful protective covers for personalization and cushioning.
- Company scale and performance: since 2014 tonies has sold ~12.2M Tonieboxes and 165M Tonies, users engage ~280 minutes/week on average; FY2025 revenue EUR 630M (+31% YoY) and FY2026 guidance >EUR 760M with an adjusted EBITDA margin target of 9–11%.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at tonies Registered (A) is on 20.08.2026.
The price of tonies Registered (A) at the time of the news was 13,030EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous
day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,160EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,00 % since publication.
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