Lang & Schwarz, MiniMax Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Outlook Therapeutics
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Eutelsat Communications
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|💬
|📰
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lang & Schwarz
|30
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|14
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|12
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|10
|💬
|📰
|Öl (Brent)
|10
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|9
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|MiniMax Group
|+18,18 %
|📰
|🥈
|Outlook Therapeutics
|+13,35 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Benz Mining
|+11,00 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|BRANICKS Group
|-4,22 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|-4,28 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Northern Oil & Gas
|-6,68 %
|💬
|📰
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +11,18 %
Wochenperformance: +11,18 %
Platz 1
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -3,72 %
Wochenperformance: -3,72 %
Platz 2
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +5,21 %
Wochenperformance: +5,21 %
Platz 3
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -5,24 %
Wochenperformance: -5,24 %
Platz 4
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +3,05 %
Wochenperformance: +3,05 %
Platz 5
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +5,84 %
Wochenperformance: +5,84 %
Platz 6
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: +7,08 %
Wochenperformance: +7,08 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -1,19 %
Wochenperformance: -1,19 %
Platz 8
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +1,06 %
Wochenperformance: +1,06 %
Platz 9
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -5,24 %
Wochenperformance: -5,24 %
Platz 10
Öl (Brent)
Wochenperformance: +2,15 %
Wochenperformance: +2,15 %
Platz 11
Silber
Wochenperformance: +5,29 %
Wochenperformance: +5,29 %
Platz 12
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +4,46 %
Wochenperformance: +4,46 %
Platz 13
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +11,18 %
Wochenperformance: +11,18 %
Platz 14
Benz Mining
Wochenperformance: +47,30 %
Wochenperformance: +47,30 %
Platz 15
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: -14,44 %
Wochenperformance: -14,44 %
Platz 16
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: -10,92 %
Wochenperformance: -10,92 %
Platz 17
Northern Oil & Gas
Wochenperformance: -7,81 %
Wochenperformance: -7,81 %
Platz 18
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