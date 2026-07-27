Wienerberger backs EC's ETS proposals to boost industrial competitiveness

Wienerberger welcomes the European Commission’s ETS reform proposals and Electrification Action Plan as measures that can strengthen industrial competitiveness and advance decarbonization for its ceramic building-materials production.

The package proposes revising benchmark methodologies for 2026–2030 to create a legal basis for increased free allocation for clay blocks, clay pipes and ceramic tiles, lowering ETS-related carbon costs.

The Commission proposes a more gradual ETS reduction pathway after 2030 and an extension of free allocation beyond the current phase-out to provide greater long-term investment certainty while maintaining climate goals.

From 2031 the proposal would replace cross-sectoral benchmarks with sector-specific fallback fuel benchmarks for ceramics, better reflecting production characteristics and likely improving free allocation levels.

The legislative package also includes an ETS Investment Booster (2027–2030), an Industrial Decarbonization Bank (2031–2040), allowance of high-integrity international carbon credits from 2036, and an Electrification Action Plan plus a requirement that Member States invest at least 50% of ETS revenues in renewables, grids, industrial decarbonization and circular-economy projects.

Wienerberger requests clarification on conditions linking future free allocation to company-specific decarbonization investments, will engage with EU policymakers and industry associations, and stresses rules must be practical and proportionate given many small ceramic installations and regional green-energy differences.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Wienerberger is on 12.08.2026.

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 20,570EUR and was up +1,93 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.







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