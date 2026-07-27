DAX, LiveWire Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|D-Wave Quantum
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|LPKF Laser & Electronics
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
|Outlook Therapeutics
|💬
|📰
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|205
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|53
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Lang & Schwarz
|38
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|30
|💬
|📰
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|28
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|20
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|LiveWire Group
|+103,17 %
|📰
|🥈
|Li-FT Power
|+21,12 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|MiniMax Group
|+20,10 %
|📰
|🟥
|Ibiden
|-8,02 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Outlook Therapeutics
|-8,25 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Capricor Therapeutics
|-64,93 %
|💬
|📰
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +13,58 %
Wochenperformance: +13,58 %
Platz 1
LPKF Laser & Electronics
Wochenperformance: -9,24 %
Wochenperformance: -9,24 %
Platz 2
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +5,21 %
Wochenperformance: +5,21 %
Platz 3
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +3,05 %
Wochenperformance: +3,05 %
Platz 4
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -11,34 %
Wochenperformance: -11,34 %
Platz 5
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: -9,54 %
Wochenperformance: -9,54 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +3,07 %
Wochenperformance: +3,07 %
Platz 7
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +3,19 %
Wochenperformance: +3,19 %
Platz 8
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: +7,08 %
Wochenperformance: +7,08 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -3,61 %
Wochenperformance: -3,61 %
Platz 10
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +5,84 %
Wochenperformance: +5,84 %
Platz 11
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -6,17 %
Wochenperformance: -6,17 %
Platz 12
LiveWire Group
Wochenperformance: +265,96 %
Wochenperformance: +265,96 %
Platz 13
Li-FT Power
Wochenperformance: +31,80 %
Wochenperformance: +31,80 %
Platz 14
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: +15,63 %
Wochenperformance: +15,63 %
Platz 15
Ibiden
Wochenperformance: +5,85 %
Wochenperformance: +5,85 %
Platz 16
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -11,34 %
Wochenperformance: -11,34 %
Platz 17
Capricor Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -71,59 %
Wochenperformance: -71,59 %
Platz 18
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