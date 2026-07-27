Lenzing Stock Surges as Lenzing Group Advances Strategic Transformation

The strategy focuses on Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles, and strengthening Pulp to drive long-term growth in higher-value markets, backed by an innovation pipeline (TreeToTextile, LENZING Nonwoven Technology, advanced filament solutions).

A performance program targets EUR 120 million in savings versus 2025 actuals, including EUR 45 million already communicated, with full run-rate by end-2027.

Targeted EBITDA uplift of about EUR 150 million, EBITDA margin of 20-25%, and leverage below 2.5x in the medium term.

Refinancing includes a capital increase of up to EUR 300 million with subscription rights and up to EUR 300 million of new debt financing, extending maturities to 2030; underwritten by major banks.

Production footprint optimization includes consolidating the network, strengthening core sites such as Lenzing in Austria, and phasing out Heiligenkreuz by end-2026 and Grimsby by end-2027, with the Indonesian site PT South Pacific Viscose in the process of divestment.

Workforce and social measures include significant headcount reductions (around 600 SG&A positions; 267 reductions in H1 2026) and dedicated plans to support affected employees, with the global workforce expected to decrease significantly by 2027.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 05.08.2026.

The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 23,050EUR and was down -7,98 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,87 % since publication.







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