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    Lenzing Stock Surges as Lenzing Group Advances Strategic Transformation

    Lenzing launches a bold transformation: sharpening its portfolio, boosting innovation and profitability, and reshaping its global footprint to secure sustainable, long-term growth.

    Lenzing Stock Surges as Lenzing Group Advances Strategic Transformation
    Foto: Lenzing Group
    • The strategy focuses on Grow Nonwovens, Reset Textiles, and strengthening Pulp to drive long-term growth in higher-value markets, backed by an innovation pipeline (TreeToTextile, LENZING Nonwoven Technology, advanced filament solutions).
    • A performance program targets EUR 120 million in savings versus 2025 actuals, including EUR 45 million already communicated, with full run-rate by end-2027.
    • Targeted EBITDA uplift of about EUR 150 million, EBITDA margin of 20-25%, and leverage below 2.5x in the medium term.
    • Refinancing includes a capital increase of up to EUR 300 million with subscription rights and up to EUR 300 million of new debt financing, extending maturities to 2030; underwritten by major banks.
    • Production footprint optimization includes consolidating the network, strengthening core sites such as Lenzing in Austria, and phasing out Heiligenkreuz by end-2026 and Grimsby by end-2027, with the Indonesian site PT South Pacific Viscose in the process of divestment.
    • Workforce and social measures include significant headcount reductions (around 600 SG&A positions; 267 reductions in H1 2026) and dedicated plans to support affected employees, with the global workforce expected to decrease significantly by 2027.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 05.08.2026.

    The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 23,050EUR and was down -7,98 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,87 % since publication.


    Lenzing

    -6,19 %
    -9,80 %
    -8,00 %
    +8,76 %
    -4,50 %
    -44,97 %
    -75,67 %
    -73,05 %
    -66,71 %
    ISIN:AT0000644505WKN:852927
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    Lenzing Stock Surges as Lenzing Group Advances Strategic Transformation Lenzing launches a bold transformation: sharpening its portfolio, boosting innovation and profitability, and reshaping its global footprint to secure sustainable, long-term growth.
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