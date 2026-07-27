Lenzing Surges as Lenzing AG Advances Strategic Transformation

Lenzing will refocus its strategy on nonwoven applications and reshape its textiles business, aiming to grow the nonwovens segment substantially by 2030.

The company is consolidating production: sale process for Indonesian site PT South Pacific Viscose ongoing, planned phase-out of Heiligenkreuz (Austria) by end‑2026 and Grimsby (UK) by end‑2027, with premium fiber production moved to core sites.

Lenzing expects non‑cash impairment losses on non‑current assets (mainly PPE) of up to EUR 150m in 2026 (negative impact on consolidated EBIT and net income, no impact on EBITDA) and restructuring provisions for headcount reductions of up to EUR 40m (which will reduce 2026 EBITDA).

Medium‑term financial targets: return to revenue growth with an EBITDA uplift of ~EUR 150m, achieve an EBITDA margin of 20–25% and reduce leverage to below 2.5x.

A comprehensive refinancing package is planned, including new financing agreements of up to EUR 300m, extension of existing debt maturities to 2030, and a fully underwritten discounted rights capital increase of up to EUR 300m (subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting around 25 August 2026).

Key shareholders committed to the capital raise: the B&C Group and Suzano syndicate will invest up to EUR 156.7m (≈52.25% pro rata) and Oberbank up to EUR 11.6m (≈3.86%); a group of international banks has committed to subscribe for any unsubscribed shares.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lenzing is on 05.08.2026.

The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 23,300EUR and was down -6,99 % compared with the previous day.







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