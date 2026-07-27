HYPOPORT: Gross Profit Soars, EBIT Up in H1/26
Across all segments, the Group delivered higher gross profit and stronger EBIT in H1/26, underscoring a solid performance ahead of final results on 10 August 2026.
Foto: Hypoport SE
- Group: H1/26 gross profit €138 million (H1/25: €130 million) and Q2/26 gross profit €67 million (Q2/25: €64 million).
- Group: H1/26 EBIT €19.3 million (H1/25: €16.0 million); Q2/26 EBIT €7.3 million (Q2/25: €7.4 million).
- Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms: H1/26 gross profit €85 million (H1/25: €81 million); H1/26 EBIT €23.9 million (H1/25: €22.9 million).
- Financing Platforms: H1/26 gross profit €34 million (H1/25: €33 million); H1/26 EBIT €2.4 million (H1/25: €1.8 million).
- Insurance Platforms: H1/26 gross profit €17 million (H1/25: €16 million); H1/26 EBIT €1.1 million (H1/25: €-0.3 million).
- All three segments contributed to the positive Group development; final H1/26 results will be published on 10 August 2026.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at HYPOPORT is on 10.08.2026.
The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 86,00EUR and was up +2,56 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 85,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,16 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.301,88PKT (+0,55 %).
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