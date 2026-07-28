Forbo 2026 Half-Year Report: Growth Surges, Strong Outlook

Net sales of CHF 545.7m in H1 2026, up 4.0% in local currencies but down 0.2% in CHF due to adverse currency effects; prices +2.5% and volumes +1.5%.

Operating profit (EBIT) CHF 41.9m, down 2.3% vs prior year (EBITDA CHF 66.5m); excluding CHF 4.6m one‑off restructuring costs, operating profit improved by 8.4%.

Division split: Flooring Systems sales CHF 370.4m (LC +2.2%) with EBIT down 10.6% to CHF 33.7m (EBIT margin 9.1%); Movement Systems sales CHF 175.4m (LC +7.9%) with EBIT up 41.6% to CHF 12.6m (EBIT margin 7.2%).

Net profit CHF 30.8m (‑7.8%) and diluted EPS CHF 21.66 (‑8.6%).

Solid balance sheet: net cash CHF 53.9m and equity ratio 67.3%; investments CHF 13.9m (including new Flotex plant in the US commissioned May 2026).

Guidance and strategy: 2026 full‑year guidance confirmed (expect slightly lower sales from currency effects and slightly higher operating profit); operational improvement initiatives underway and a new mid‑term plan to be presented at Capital Markets Day on 21 Oct 2026.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Forbo Holding is on 28.07.2026.



