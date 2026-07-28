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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLem Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Lem Holding
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    Breaking: Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR - July 28, 2026

    Strong momentum continued this quarter, with robust bookings, accelerating sales, and sharply higher profitability driven by data-center and energy-related demand.

    Breaking: Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR - July 28, 2026
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Bookings CHF 104.6m (+17.4% y/y), book-to-bill 1.23; orders up 30.1% sequentially vs Q4 2025/26.
    • Sales CHF 85.1m (+12.4% y/y; +14.3% at constant FX), with sequential sales +22.9% vs Q4 2025/26.
    • Segment drivers: Automation (+32.0% at constant FX) and Energy Distribution & High Precision (+59.0% at constant FX) powered by data‑center demand; Renewable Energy and energy‑storage orders also rising.
    • Profitability improved: gross margin stabilized (~40.0%) despite commodity inflation; EBIT rose to CHF 12.4m (margin 14.6% vs 5.5% prior year).
    • Net income up to CHF 9.1m (net margin 10.7% vs 2.6% prior year); net financial expenses fell and SG&A declined 6.0%.
    • Outlook: company expects further sequential booking improvement driven by data‑center customers but remains cautious on the macro environment and reconfirms mid‑term financial ambitions.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lem Holding is on 10.11.2026.


    Lem Holding

    -0,30 %
    +1,36 %
    -15,09 %
    +19,84 %
    -57,65 %
    -81,09 %
    -79,34 %
    -48,12 %
    +444,26 %
    ISIN:CH0022427626WKN:A0F657
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    Breaking: Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR - July 28, 2026 Strong momentum continued this quarter, with robust bookings, accelerating sales, and sharply higher profitability driven by data-center and energy-related demand.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
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