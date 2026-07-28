Execution That Propels Solid Financial Performance
In H1 2026, revenue held broadly stable while margins strengthened, cash flow improved and leverage remained under control, supporting a confirmed full-year outlook.
Foto: SIG Group
- H1 2026 revenue: reported €1,559.5m (down 1.2% YoY), but up 0.8% at constant currency (0.4% growth excluding resin escalator).
- Profitability improved: adjusted EBIT €243.7m (H1 2025: €233.0m) and adjusted EBIT margin rose to 15.6% (from 14.8%).
- Segment and regional performance: aseptic carton revenue +1.6% cc (driven by APAC and Americas); Europe declined (ambient juice and UHT milk tender weakness); Americas and APAC showed resilience.
- Cash and capex: free cash flow -€32.2m, improved €107.6m YoY; net capex including leases €96.3m (6.2% of revenue), down from prior year.
- Balance sheet and financing: net debt €2,171.6m, net leverage 3.0x; issued €500m bond (Apr 2026, 4.0% coupon) and secured a $270m term loan to replace 2027 facility.
- Guidance and events: full-year 2026 guidance confirmed (revenue growth 0–2% cc & resin; adjusted EBIT margin 15.7–16.2%); Capital Markets Day scheduled for 27 Oct 2026.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at SIG Group is on 28.07.2026.
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