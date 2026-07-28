Almonty Industries, Matsuda & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Outlook Therapeutics
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Viromed Medical
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
|SanDisk Corporation
|💬
|📰
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|77
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SpaceX
|44
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|29
|💬
|📰
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|29
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|24
|💬
|📰
|PayPal
|24
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Matsuda
|+5,04 %
|📰
|🥈
|Sanrio
|+4,70 %
|📰
|🥉
|Celestica
|+4,63 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Sumco
|-12,99 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|ASMPT
|-14,49 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Terra Drone Corporation
|-17,45 %
|💬
|📰
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Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -23,51 %
Wochenperformance: -23,51 %
Platz 1
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +2,61 %
Wochenperformance: +2,61 %
Platz 2
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +0,78 %
Wochenperformance: +0,78 %
Platz 3
SanDisk Corporation
Wochenperformance: -18,60 %
Wochenperformance: -18,60 %
Platz 4
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: -21,09 %
Wochenperformance: -21,09 %
Platz 5
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -17,28 %
Wochenperformance: -17,28 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -4,49 %
Wochenperformance: -4,49 %
Platz 7
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: -8,45 %
Wochenperformance: -8,45 %
Platz 8
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -7,75 %
Wochenperformance: -7,75 %
Platz 9
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +4,74 %
Wochenperformance: +4,74 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,16 %
Wochenperformance: -0,16 %
Platz 11
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -1,40 %
Wochenperformance: -1,40 %
Platz 12
Matsuda
Wochenperformance: -0,38 %
Wochenperformance: -0,38 %
Platz 13
Sanrio
Wochenperformance: +6,96 %
Wochenperformance: +6,96 %
Platz 14
Celestica
Wochenperformance: +8,36 %
Wochenperformance: +8,36 %
Platz 15
Sumco
Wochenperformance: -18,99 %
Wochenperformance: -18,99 %
Platz 16
ASMPT
Wochenperformance: -19,11 %
Wochenperformance: -19,11 %
Platz 17
Terra Drone Corporation
Wochenperformance: -31,64 %
Wochenperformance: -31,64 %
Platz 18
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