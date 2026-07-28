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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLudwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier
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    Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier: H1 2026 Financial Report

    Amid cooling demand and a tough retail climate, Germany’s fashion market and Ludwig Beck closed the first half of 2026 with shrinking sales, tighter margins and cautious hopes for recovery.

    Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier: H1 2026 Financial Report
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The German fashion retail sector ended the first half of 2026 with a 4% sales decline, driven by a weak start, cool weather, and subdued consumer sentiment.
    • Ludwig Beck’s H1 2026 gross sales were €37.1 million, down 1.9% year-on-year from €37.8 million, with a challenging market in Munich city centre and reduced access to Marienplatz.
    • Textile segment sales amounted to €28.6 million (down from €29.0 million) and non-textile sales €8.5 million (down from €8.8 million), with the online shop also declining.
    • Gross profit fell to €15.1 million and gross margin to 48.2% (from €15.5 million and 48.8%), while cost of goods sold remained essentially flat at €16.2 million.
    • EBIT was negative at €0.8 million; EBT €-2.3 million; EAT €-2.6 million, with a €1.5 million financial result and no deferred tax income recognized.
    • Outlook: the company expects macroeconomic and consumer conditions to stabilize gradually in H2 2026, anticipates growth from the Munich Oktoberfest, and remains well positioned with a curated assortment; the half-year report is published online.

    The next important date, Half-Year Report 2026. (Optional alternative: Interim Report 2026, depending on context.), at Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is on 28.07.2026.

    The price of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier at the time of the news was 23,200EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier

    -0,86 %
    -2,54 %
    -6,50 %
    +25,68 %
    +76,92 %
    -15,44 %
    -25,32 %
    -28,95 %
    +52,72 %
    ISIN:DE0005199905WKN:519990
    Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier: H1 2026 Financial Report Amid cooling demand and a tough retail climate, Germany’s fashion market and Ludwig Beck closed the first half of 2026 with shrinking sales, tighter margins and cautious hopes for recovery.
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