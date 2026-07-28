Bechtle: Q2 Volume & EBT Jump; Full-Year Forecast Raised
Bechtle accelerates in Q2 2026, smashing forecasts with double‑digit growth, a record order backlog and a confident upgrade to its full‑year outlook.
Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photography - picture alliance
- Bechtle AG reported preliminary strong Q2 2026 results: business volume approx. €2.27 billion, up ~18% year‑on‑year.
- Q2 revenue about €1.73 billion, an increase of more than 16% year‑on‑year.
- Earnings before tax (EBT) around €80 million, up over 20% year‑on‑year and significantly above market expectations.
- Growth was broadly based across all segments and customer groups, showing resilience in a challenging industry environment.
- Executive Board raised the 2026 outlook: business volume now expected to grow >10% (previously 5–10%); revenue and EBT forecast upgraded to 5–10% (previously 0–5%).
- Company cites a record order backlog; final Q2 and H1 figures to be published on 12 August 2026 (announcement dated 28 July 2026).
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bechtle is on 12.08.2026.
The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 33,98EUR and was up +4,91 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,58EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,71 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.376,29PKT (+0,40 %).
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