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    Bechtle: Q2 Volume & EBT Jump; Full-Year Forecast Raised

    Bechtle accelerates in Q2 2026, smashing forecasts with double‑digit growth, a record order backlog and a confident upgrade to its full‑year outlook.

    Bechtle: Q2 Volume & EBT Jump; Full-Year Forecast Raised
    Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photography - picture alliance
    • Bechtle AG reported preliminary strong Q2 2026 results: business volume approx. €2.27 billion, up ~18% year‑on‑year.
    • Q2 revenue about €1.73 billion, an increase of more than 16% year‑on‑year.
    • Earnings before tax (EBT) around €80 million, up over 20% year‑on‑year and significantly above market expectations.
    • Growth was broadly based across all segments and customer groups, showing resilience in a challenging industry environment.
    • Executive Board raised the 2026 outlook: business volume now expected to grow >10% (previously 5–10%); revenue and EBT forecast upgraded to 5–10% (previously 0–5%).
    • Company cites a record order backlog; final Q2 and H1 figures to be published on 12 August 2026 (announcement dated 28 July 2026).

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Bechtle is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 33,98EUR and was up +4,91 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,58EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,71 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.376,29PKT (+0,40 %).


    Bechtle

    +11,18 %
    +19,05 %
    +16,28 %
    +21,95 %
    -18,38 %
    -19,40 %
    -42,54 %
    +91,81 %
    +596,73 %
    ISIN:DE0005158703WKN:515870
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    Bechtle: Q2 Volume & EBT Jump; Full-Year Forecast Raised Bechtle accelerates in Q2 2026, smashing forecasts with double‑digit growth, a record order backlog and a confident upgrade to its full‑year outlook.
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