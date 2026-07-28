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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNemetschek AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Nemetschek
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    Nemetschek Expands FY26 Outlook After HCSS Deal, Confirms Organic Growth

    Nemetschek sharpens its 2026 roadmap, reaffirming strong organic growth targets while integrating HCSS and updating its outlook for revenue and profitability.

    Nemetschek Expands FY26 Outlook After HCSS Deal, Confirms Organic Growth
    Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
    • Nemetschek confirms its organic FY 2026 guidance: currency‑adjusted organic revenue growth of 14–15% and an EBITDA margin of 32–33%.
    • Nemetschek completed the acquisition and first-time consolidation of HCSS as of July 1, 2026, and expands its outlook accordingly.
    • HCSS is estimated to contribute an additional ~600 basis points to Group revenue growth in FY 2026 (currency‑adjusted).
    • Including acquisition-related one-offs (PPA, integration, new share‑based compensation), Nemetschek expects a reported EBITDA margin dilution of about 150 basis points.
    • The PPA for HCSS will be finalized later in 2026, recognized over 12 months and front‑loaded (majority in first six months); preliminary estimates foresee a reduction of HCSS revenue by mid‑to‑high‑€20 millions in H2 2026 with a corresponding EBITDA impact.
    • Detailed Q2/H1 2026 results and updated guidance details will be published on July 30, 2026, with the half‑year report and a virtual earnings call.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nemetschek is on 30.07.2026.

    The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 62,63EUR and was up +3,47 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 62,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.403,35PKT (+0,49 %).


    Nemetschek

    +3,56 %
    +12,04 %
    +18,71 %
    -5,61 %
    -53,17 %
    -6,60 %
    -19,84 %
    +218,95 %
    +1.091,43 %
    ISIN:DE0006452907WKN:645290
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    Nemetschek Expands FY26 Outlook After HCSS Deal, Confirms Organic Growth Nemetschek sharpens its 2026 roadmap, reaffirming strong organic growth targets while integrating HCSS and updating its outlook for revenue and profitability.
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