Nemetschek Expands FY26 Outlook After HCSS Deal, Confirms Organic Growth

Nemetschek confirms its organic FY 2026 guidance: currency‑adjusted organic revenue growth of 14–15% and an EBITDA margin of 32–33%.

Nemetschek completed the acquisition and first-time consolidation of HCSS as of July 1, 2026, and expands its outlook accordingly.

HCSS is estimated to contribute an additional ~600 basis points to Group revenue growth in FY 2026 (currency‑adjusted).

Including acquisition-related one-offs (PPA, integration, new share‑based compensation), Nemetschek expects a reported EBITDA margin dilution of about 150 basis points.

The PPA for HCSS will be finalized later in 2026, recognized over 12 months and front‑loaded (majority in first six months); preliminary estimates foresee a reduction of HCSS revenue by mid‑to‑high‑€20 millions in H2 2026 with a corresponding EBITDA impact.

Detailed Q2/H1 2026 results and updated guidance details will be published on July 30, 2026, with the half‑year report and a virtual earnings call.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Nemetschek is on 30.07.2026.

The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 62,63EUR and was up +3,47 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 62,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.403,35PKT (+0,49 %).



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