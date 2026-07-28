IVU Traffic Technologies Gains Momentum: Higher Profitability, Transparency
IVU sharpens its financial outlook for 2026, accelerating reporting, expanding investor dialogue, and underscoring the scalability of its business model.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- H1 2026 EBIT reached €3.3 million, up from €1.0 million in H1 2025, driven by recurring revenue growth and efficiency measures.
- For 2026, EBIT guidance was raised to about €22 million (previously ~€20 million), with revenue over €160 million and gross profit around €130 million unchanged.
- Reporting dates will be moved up by about two weeks starting in Q3 2026; the company will publish the nine-month 2026 results on November 5, 2026.
- Starting in Q3 2026, IVU will introduce interim analyst conference calls in English and plan additional in-person and digital communication formats to enhance dialogue with investors.
- The company aims to strengthen investor relations through faster fast-close processes and greater transparency, facilitating closer dialogue with the capital market.
- The management notes that the preliminary H1 2026 results and the higher outlook confirm a viable and scalable business model, per CFO Petra Meiser.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at IVU Traffic Technologies is on 27.08.2026.
The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 23,050EUR and was up +1,77 % compared with the previous
day.
+1,76 %
+2,73 %
+11,88 %
+21,83 %
+7,62 %
+48,49 %
+7,36 %
+593,25 %
+21,58 %
Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE-Leser Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie aus unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro geschenkt!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte