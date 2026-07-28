IVU Traffic Technologies Gains Momentum: Higher Profitability, Transparency

H1 2026 EBIT reached €3.3 million, up from €1.0 million in H1 2025, driven by recurring revenue growth and efficiency measures.

For 2026, EBIT guidance was raised to about €22 million (previously ~€20 million), with revenue over €160 million and gross profit around €130 million unchanged.

Reporting dates will be moved up by about two weeks starting in Q3 2026; the company will publish the nine-month 2026 results on November 5, 2026.

Starting in Q3 2026, IVU will introduce interim analyst conference calls in English and plan additional in-person and digital communication formats to enhance dialogue with investors.

The company aims to strengthen investor relations through faster fast-close processes and greater transparency, facilitating closer dialogue with the capital market.

The management notes that the preliminary H1 2026 results and the higher outlook confirm a viable and scalable business model, per CFO Petra Meiser.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at IVU Traffic Technologies is on 27.08.2026.

The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 23,050EUR and was up +1,77 % compared with the previous day.





